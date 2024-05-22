Bosch investigates the environmental impact of Aerotwin windshield wipers

New PCF certification ensures detailed comparative values for sustainable production practices

Whenever a product is manufactured, greenhouse gases are emitted. This means every product has a carbon footprint and an impact on the climate. Now, for the first time, the Bosch Mobility Aftermarket division has determined this footprint, known as the product carbon footprint (PCF), for its Aerotwin windshield wiper across the wiper’s entire manufacturing process. The assessment was carried out in accordance with ISO standard 14067, which ensures the accuracy and comparability of the results and is regarded as the optimum standard for the introduction of PCF systems. To ensure the transparency and credibility of Bosch’s life cycle assessment, independent experts from TÜV Rheinland Energy & Environment GmbH tested and validated the PCF calculation system that Bosch used. This validation provides comparative values that allow the progress made in environmental protection to be presented in an understandable way.

Precise environmental data for individual products

Bosch wants the mobility aftermarket to play a major part in achieving the sustainability goals of the United Nations, especially in relation to climate action. Life cycle assessments drawn up in accordance with ISO 14067, together with the associated ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards, make it possible to determine precise environmental data for individual Bosch products. The first implementation focused on Aerotwin windshield wipers measuring 340 mm, 600 mm, and 750 mm in length, which are manufactured at the Bosch plant in Tienen, Belgium. To determine the wipers’ product carbon footprint, the entire production process up to the point at which they leave the factory was examined. A PCF assessment considers emissions not only of carbon dioxide but also of all other greenhouse gases, which are expressed as CO2 equivalents. The results show the total amount of CO2 equivalents emitted during production per wiper blade, including its packaging.

Bosch will continue to drive forward PCF certifications for additional product categories in the mobility aftermarket business with a view to identifying sources of carbon emissions in their production process. Only on this basis can emission reduction measures be developed to minimize the product carbon footprint. Moreover, the certified PCF values serve as a basis for transparent internal and external communication.

