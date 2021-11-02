BorgWarner to supply European OEM with SiC inverters for new electric vehicles

BorgWarner announced today that its 400V Silicon Carbide (SiC) inverter has been selected to help power various models of a European OEM’s battery electric vehicles

BorgWarner announced today that its 400V Silicon Carbide (SiC) inverter has been selected to help power various models of a European OEM’s battery electric vehicles. The inverter features dual-sided cooled power switches, providing a significant breakthrough in support of vehicle electrification and offering OEMs superior operational characteristics such as enhanced driving performance and longer range. Vehicle production with BorgWarner’s SiC inverter is slated for 2023.

“With the global push for vehicle electrification, there is a significantly increased demand for electric vehicle technology that can support higher efficiency in real-world driving,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “This is where our SiC inverter with its dual-sided cooled power switches can make a significant difference. The new technology offers greater power density, reduced switching losses, proven performance, and the long-term reliability they need.”

The new SiC inverter design builds on BorgWarner’s proven cooling technology to reduce semi-conductor area and SiC material, offering a lighter and smaller system at lower cost compared to other silicon-based inverters. The system features greater durability through its wire-bondless power switch design in which the silicon-isolated gate bipolar transistor power switches have been replaced by SiC metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor power switches. This delivers up to a 70% reduction in switching losses, offering OEMs improved performance and reduced costs for their electrified propulsion systems.

Where most inverters today rely on silicon as their semiconductor material, performance can suffer at higher voltages. BorgWarner’s SiC inverter provides outstanding results in high-power applications through improved switching efficiency and increased junction temperature capabilities.

This latest business win further supports BorgWarner’s recently announced electrification strategy “Charging Forward,” which outlines an aim for the company’s electric vehicle revenue to grow to approximately 45% by 2030, along with a commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2035.

SOURCE: BorgWarner