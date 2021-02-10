BorgWarner launches 800-volt electric motor for the commercial vehicle segment

BorgWarner’s latest High Voltage Hairpin (HVH) electric motor, the HVH 320, is ready to power a variety of hybrid and electric applications for commercial vehicle manufacturers, including a large European OEM. Production of the HVH 320, which is equipped with 800-volt capabilities and available in four variants, is expected to kick off in 2024. Its multi-faceted platform will support the manufacturers’ goal of a common electric drivetrain and deliver approximately 97% peak efficiency and over 400kW of power.

“Adding the HVH 320 to our electric motor family bolsters our offerings and is an excellent example of BorgWarner’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art clean propulsion technologies that match market needs,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “Using our 800-volt rated machine, customers can significantly reduce charging time and achieve a higher power density, enabling an even brighter future for electric trucks.”

BorgWarner leveraged its decade plus of motor production to design four variants of its modular and flexible HVH 320 motor platform to meet the customer’s requirements. The motor offers clean and quiet operation, while reaching a torque output of up to 1270 Nm. Also, the technology supports the vehicle’s shifting sequence and charges the battery by generating power while braking or driving downhill.

The HVH 320 motor is the newest addition to BorgWarner’s portfolio of HVH series motors, which are offered to both light-duty passenger cars and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. These versatile motors feature patented stator winding technology, are easy to integrate and are available as fully housed motors or as rotor/stator assemblies. Additionally, the motors can be used in a variety of architectural positions throughout a vehicle.

BorgWarner also offers inverters that can achieve the same, next-generation 800-volt level.

SOURCE: BorgWarner