BorgWarner announces electrification progress and reports second quarter results

Charging Forward Update:
- Based on new business awards and actions announced to date, BorgWarner believes it is already on track to achieve approximately $3.7 billion of electric vehicle revenue by 2025. The Company now expects its 2022 electric vehicle revenue to grow to approximately $850 million, which is more than double what it was in 2021.
- BorgWarner announced that the Company has acquired Rhombus Energy Solutions, a provider of charging solutions in the North American market. The Company paid approximately $130 million at closing, and up to $55 million could be paid in the form of contingent payments over the next three years.
- BorgWarner has been selected for two additional high-voltage coolant heater programs, one with a global OEM expected to launch in 2023 and the other with an emerging electric vehicle brand in China expected to launch in 2024.
- BorgWarner has been awarded a battery system with a European commercial vehicle OEM. This battery system will be utilized in medium-duty commercial vehicles expected to launch in 2024.
- BorgWarner issued its 2022 Sustainability Report – Charging Forward Together – which focuses on how the Company delivers on its vision of a clean, energy-efficient world and embodies its beliefs of inclusion, integrity, excellence, responsibility and collaboration throughout its operations.
Second Quarter Highlights:
- U.S. GAAP net sales of $3,759 million, roughly flat compared with second quarter 2021.
- Excluding the impact of foreign currencies, the 2022 acquisition of Santroll’s light vehicle eMotor business and the 2021 divestiture of the Water Valley, Mississippi business, organic sales were up 7% compared with second quarter 2021.
- U.S. GAAP net earnings of $0.91 per diluted share.
- Excluding $(0.14) per diluted share related to non-comparable items (detailed in the table below), adjusted net earnings were $1.05 per diluted share.
- U.S. GAAP operating income of $272 million, or 7.2% of net sales.
- Excluding $76 million of pretax expenses related to non-comparable items, adjusted operating income was $348 million, or 9.3% of net sales.
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $216 million.
- Free cash flow was $62 million.
Financial Results:
The Company believes the following table is useful in highlighting non-comparable items that impacted its U.S. GAAP net earnings per diluted share. The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as earnings per diluted share adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations, and related tax effects.
Net sales were $3,759 million for the second quarter 2022, roughly flat compared with $3,758 million for the second quarter 2021. Net earnings for the second quarter 2022 were $216 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $247 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021. Adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the second quarter 2022 were $1.05, down from adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $1.08 for the second quarter 2021. Adjusted net earnings for the second quarter 2022 excluded net non-comparable items of $(0.14) per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for the second quarter 2021 excluded net non-comparable items of $(0.05) per diluted share. These items are listed in the table above, which is provided by the Company for comparison with other results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The decrease in adjusted net earnings was primarily due to higher net R&D investment the impacts of production shutdowns in China and net material cost inflation, partially offset by lower income tax expense.
Full Year 2022 Guidance:
The Company has affirmed its full year sales, margin and cash flow guidance, while increasing its EPS guidance. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $15.5 billion to $16.0 billion, compared with 2021 sales of $14.8 billion. This implies a year-over-year increase in organic sales of 11% to 14%. The Company expects its weighted light and commercial vehicle markets to increase in the range of approximately 2.5% to 5.0% in 2022. Foreign currencies are expected to result in a year-over-year decrease in sales of approximately $820 million primarily due to the weakening of the Euro, the Korean Won and Chinese Renminbi against the U.S. dollar. The acquisitions of Santroll’s light vehicle eMotor business and Rhombus Energy Solutions are expected to increase year-over-year sales by an aggregate of approximately $45 million to $55 million. The divestiture of the Water Valley, Mississippi business will decrease year-over-year sales by approximately $177 million.
Operating margin for the full year is expected to be in the range of 8.4% to 8.8%. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 9.8% to 10.2%. Net earnings are expected to be within a range of $3.40 to $3.80 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted net earnings are expected to be within a range of $4.00 to $4.40 per diluted share. Full-year operating cash flow is expected to be in the range of $1,500 million to $1,550 million, while free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $650 million to $750 million.
SOURCE: BorgWarner