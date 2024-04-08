Bold, modern, electrifying: New CI concept for Opel showrooms

Bold and pure: Fresh corporate identity for dealerships takes customers into a new Opel world

The energetic new Opel Blitz, which stands for electricity like no other symbol, is now followed by the next step in increasing the perception of the German brand: the Opel car dealerships will soon shine in fresh splendour and take customers into a completely new, electrifying Opel world. The new corporate identity ensures that all visitors can experience the future of the brand – in a modern, focused environment that clearly reflects Opel’s values.

“The implementation of the new showrooms represents a major step forward – for the Opel brand and each of our dealership partners. Because our Opel partners are a decisive link between the brand and the customers. They bring the brand values to life – by presenting our innovative models and now also with a customer-focused, modern and representative showroom appearance. Our customers decide for themselves when the time is right to visit a dealer. The number of on-site customer visits is decreasing, with customers now only visiting the dealership once on average. With the new retail corporate identity, they will immediately feel that they are in good hands with our partners. It is designed to focus on the customer and enable a simple and clear exchange,” said Vice President Marketing Rebecca Reinermann.

With a bold appearance as well as clear colours and shapes that are limited to the essentials, the dealerships will be unmistakable regional brand experience centres. The colours yellow and dark grey dominate the exterior appearance. The clear and modern designed yellow totem with the new Opel Blitz logo and Opel wordmark is an eye-catcher even before entering the premises and invites people to enter the car dealership. At night, the glass totem is brightly lit so that the presence is visible from afar.

“Discovery Hub” and “Electric Corner”: dedicated areas with clear message

The interior showroom inside the dealership welcomes visitors with an equally clear and focussed layout – each dedicated zone has its own unmistakable function. The central focal point is the aesthetically and purely designed area in bright Opel yellow. The so-called “Discovery Hub” acts as a lounge area with uniquely designed chairs and sofas where customers can relax and learn more about the digital future as well as the brand’s rich heritage. The wide range of merchandising items from Opel brand fashion to practical accessories can also be found here.

The individual Opel models stand out clearly in front of the otherwise white and grey surfaces. Focused light panels above the vehicles skilfully highlight them and emphasise the characteristic Opel design. The “Electric Corner” shows how easy electromobility can be – also thanks to a wide variety of charging options, from the wallbox to the “Universal Charger”, that Opel has in its repertoire. Customers can find out about the various options and their respective advantages directly on site and can clarify further questions about electromobility by talking to employees. The specially designed area, where personal advice and sales discussions can be held, also conveys a modern, feel-good atmosphere. In this way, the local Opel partner becomes the perfect contact point that connects the physical experience with the electrified and digital world.

With the modern, clear and focussed design, the car dealerships will underline even more what Opel means by “Modern German”: an open, inviting atmosphere for everyone with models that promise future-proof electrified mobility and reduce the CO 2 footprint.

SOURCE: Stellantis