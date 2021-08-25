BMW Welt’s comprehensive program for IAA Mobility 2021 from September 6 to 12

BMW Welt is offering a varied and inspiring program as part of IAA Mobility 2021

Workshops, deep dives, a digital live talk and activities for the whole family centered around sustainability, the circular economy, electromobility and micromobility – BMW Welt is offering a varied and inspiring program as part of IAA Mobility 2021, which is being held for the first time in Munich. From September 6 to 12, visitors to the exhibition, Munich residents and anyone interested can experience the mobility of tomorrow in and around BMW Welt and engage in activities themselves. During this period, BMW Welt will be open to the public daily from 9 in the morning to 8 in the evening.

Focus on the circular economy: workshops, digital live talk and deep dives.

A workshop on the circular economy will take place for the first time at the IAA in BMW Welt’s Junior Campus. In the RE:BMW Circular Lab, anyone aged 12 or over can get hands-on experience of the circular economy in 35-minute sessions, meet four CIRCULAR HEROES and create functional circular products from used plastic. Sustainability and the circular economy also take center stage in the FUTURE FORUM by BMW Welt, the platform for innovative movers and shakers, as part of the IAA. On September 9 at 6 pm, experts from business and politics invite you to a free digital live talk entitled “Reclaim the Future: Let’s Close the Loop: Creating a Circular Economy” to discuss the opportunities and challenges of the circular economy. The FUTURE FORUM by BMW Welt also offers “Genius Sessions” every 30 minutes, held in German and English, in which three topics are examined: “On the Way to Emission-free Mobility”, “Charging Made Easy – The Future is Electric”, and “From Production to Recycling: Sustainability in the BMW Group”.

The micromobility experience and guided tours.

Satisfy your curiosity with a visit to the action-packed micromobility experience outdoors and in the foyer of the BMW Welt Auditorium. In addition to an exhibition of innovative mobility concepts for urban transport, there are BMW E-Scooters, X2City scooters and more to ride around a test track, plus various guided tours. Visitors can also look forward to a special cinematic highlight in the Auditorium where they can immerse themselves in a fantastic virtual world and experience a unique performance. Guided tours in German and English are available several times a day throughout the IAA week. In addition to tours of BMW Welt, there will be 30-minute Genius Deep Dives targeted at BMW i, BMW M and BMW Luxury.

For more details about the extensive IAA program at BMW Welt see below and also here.

