BMW Theatre Screen brings cinematic experience into the vehicle.

BMW previews in-car entertainment of the future on the occasion of CES 2022

The My Modes make individual mobility in a BMW a particularly intense experience. They create an integrated user experience in the interior that reflects and influences the mood of the driver and their passengers in a specific situational context. More than ever, an atmosphere is established with unique moments full of emotion. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2022, the BMW Group previews another, particularly exclusive version of My Modes in combination with a new and worldwide unique in-car entertainment system for future BMW models. My Mode Theatre transforms the rear of the interior into a private cinema lounge with surround sound and 5G connectivity thanks to the BMW Theatre Screen, a panorama display in 32:9 format. In this setting, every journey becomes a breathtaking cinema experience for the rear passengers with a personalised programme of entertainment on a 31-inch ultra-wide display with a resolution of up to 8K.

Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG Development: “We develop immersive, digital experiences for sheer driving pleasure. In Theatre Mode, the rear of the interior is transformed into a private cinema lounge. With the 31 inch display, 5G connectivity, 8K resolution, surround sound and individual streaming program, an unprecedented experience is created that sets new standards for in-car entertainment.”

The large screen with smart TV function is extended out of the headliner on request by a sophisticated rotary movement on two articulated rails at the sides. The BMW Theatre Screen can be controlled by touch operation or using touch pads integrated in the rear doors.

Setting a new benchmark for in-car 4K entertainment.

To help deliver this bold innovation, the BMW Group selected Amazon Fire TV to bring together the content and technology that makes seamless in-vehicle entertainment experiences possible. The Fire TV experience lets rear-seat passengers enjoy a wide variety of content from popular apps, so they can stream movies and TV episodes, listen to music, and watch downloaded programs – all while on the road. This is the first vehicle integration of Amazon Fire TV to support content in 4K, and offers the highest resolution and biggest display of any in-car Fire TV experience. There will be a country-specific offering for customers in China.

Raise the curtain: Atmospheric setting with sound from the cooperation with Hans Zimmer.

The new in-car entertainment experience in future luxury class models from BMW begins with the activation of My Mode Theatre. When the BMW Theatre Screen moves out of the headliner, this is accompanied by a sound experience created exclusively for this purpose in cooperation between the BMW Group and the renowned film music composer and Academy Award winner, Hans Zimmer, which ends at the precise moment when the screen reaches its final position. A graphic animation also appears on the display, specially designed by BMW User Interface Design for the My Mode Theatre. At the same time, the roller sunblinds for the side windows and the rear window are closed and the ambient lighting in the rear of the vehicle is dimmed.

Great cinema: 32:9 panorama display with a resolution of up to 8K.

The BMW Theatre Screen is an ultra-wide panorama display with a screen diagonal of 31 inches that reaches horizontally over almost the entire interior and in height from the headliner to the backrests of the front seats. With a zoom function, the contents of the entertainment programme can be played in width-to-height of 16:9, 21:9 or even in 32:9 format (content may be cropped while zoomed). The exceptionally high display resolution of about 8000 × 2000 pixels per screen column ensures an extremely clear and detailed visual experience when enjoying cinema films in ultra HD quality. The integrated Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System delivers an extremely high-end and multifaceted sound experience.

The tilt of the display can be adjusted by touch operation using the control menu on the in-car entertainment system. This ensures an ideal cinema experience with maximum comfort in every seat position. The corresponding touch controls are also used to select the screen format and two individual passenger volume controls are arranged both on the right and left edges of the display. Alternatively, the passengers can control the entertainment system using the control panels integrated in the door handles.

Full programme: Wide range of entertainment thanks to 5G connectivity and seamless Fire TV integration.

The in-car entertainment system of the future makes it possible to also enjoy the benefits of an extremely modern entertainment experience from the rear seat. An online connection with fast and reliable data transmission is the basis for streaming content. The BMW Group is a pioneer in the implementation of the 5G mobile radio standard in vehicles. The technology flagship BMW iX is the worldwide first premium vehicle to use this standard for data transmission. It will also be used in other models like the BMW i4 in the future. With an extremely high data bandwidth and low latency, it provides an ideal streaming experience with the luxurious in-car entertainment system of the future (the streaming speed is dependent on the network coverage available locally).

SOURCE: BMW Group