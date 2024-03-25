BMW Security Vehicle Trainings: Customised security from a single source

BMW offers special training programmes for professional drivers of special protection vehicles

BMW has been setting standards in the development and production of special protection vehicles that combine the driving experience typical of the brand with the highest safety standards for more than four decades. Professional drivers need special knowledge and skills in order to be able to exploit the full potential of these armoured vehicles, which are equipped with special safety-relevant functions, in everyday use. These are taught in the BMW Security Vehicle Training courses. With the current portfolio of special protection vehicles and the intensive training courses for their drivers under the guidance of experienced instructors, BMW has created a comprehensive range of tailor-made security products from a single source.

The training programmes are designed for professional drivers who want to improve their skills in handling special-protection vehicles in order to be optimally prepared for extreme situations. As one of Europe’s most renowned test and inspection centres for vehicle safety, the training centre in Groß Dölln near Berlin provides the ideal setting. The former military airfield, where the authorities also train their emergency services, was converted into a state-of-the-art driving centre in 2002 and is now the perfect venue for theory lessons and driving exercises for BMW Security Vehicle Training.

Driving techniques and escape manoeuvres: Driving safely in dangerous situations.

The two-stage BMW Security Vehicle Training course was developed for participants who, as professional drivers, are responsible for the safety of their passengers. The BMW instructors teach the basics of driving physics and driving technique as well as tactical knowledge that will help drivers to act safely and confidently even in extreme situations. Under the guidance of the instructors, they learn to test and improve their driving skills in realistic practice scenarios, even under challenging conditions – such as in escape situations. With a maximum of eight participants per group and two passengers per vehicle, an intensive and personalised learning experience is guaranteed.

The two-day basic training course focuses on basic driving techniques using special protection vehicles. Due to their armouring and the associated additional weight, special protection vehicles have a specific driving behaviour that must be taken into account when handling them. The first day’s training includes various driving elements, including emergency braking and evasive manoeuvres, as well as exercises in the dark. The night training programme includes braking and evasive manoeuvres on a slalom course, alternating between high beam, dipped beam and parking lights. To simulate the ability to orientate and react to threat scenarios on an unfamiliar route, the participants are also confronted with explosions on a confusing forest road.

On the second day, in addition to high-speed handling and evasive manoeuvres in bends, the curriculum includes a real threat scenario with a simulated vehicle attack. The J-turn is an effective escape manoeuvre that involves turning the vehicle from reverse to forward without losing speed to escape a dangerous situation in the opposite direction. Other key components of the basic module include anticipatory driving and the ability to maintain a perfect overview even under stress.

Confident handling in authentically simulated extreme situations.

Building on this, the BMW Security Vehicle Training Level 2 completes and deepens the skills acquired in the basic course. The three-day advanced course also covers extreme situations such as escape manoeuvres under fire and driving exercises with vehicle contact.

Pyrotechnic effects, night-time ambushes and crash scenarios with significant bodywork damage also test the mental strength of the training participants. They learn how to control an armoured vehicle under extreme conditions during high-speed pace car laps on the race track. The BMW Security Vehicle Training provides professional drivers with all the skills they need to meet the highest security requirements and offer their passengers optimum protection.

The learning content is also supplemented by off-road training with the BMW X5 Protection VR6 (WLTP combined (preliminary data): Energy consumption 13.4 l/100km; CO2 emissions 305 g/km; CO2 class G). The training participants have to negotiate various inclines with the special protection vehicle, which is around one ton heavier than its base model due to its armouring, and drive at an angle just below the tipping angle. In addition, sand crossings and locking manoeuvres, where only two wheels touch the ground in rough terrain, are practised.

BMW 7 Series Protection and BMW i7 Protection: Integrated protection concept for maximum safety.

Together with the BMW 7 Series Protection (WLTP combined (preliminary data): Energy consumption 14.6 l/100km; CO2 emissions 328 g/km; CO2 class G), the all-electric BMW i7 (WLTP combined (preliminary data): Energy consumption 30.0 kWh/100km; CO2 emissions 0 g/km; CO2 class A) and the BMW X5 Protection VR6, the entire range of current BMW special protection vehicles is available to training participants. The BMW 7 Series Protection and the BMW i7 Protection combine their integrated protection concept with remarkable ride comfort and spaciousness, advanced equipment features and brand’s hallmark driving dynamics.

The globally unique protection concept includes the BMW Protection Core, which was already used in the development of the regular BMW 7 Series. It forms a self-supporting protection cell made of armour-plated steel, which is combined with protected doors, underbody armour and safety glass. The BMW 7 Series Protection and the BMW i7 Protection are classified in resistance class VR9 according to the internationally recognised official test criteria of the Association of Test Centres for Attack-Resistant Materials and Constructions (VPAM). The glass even meets the requirements of the highest resistance class for civilian special protection vehicles, VPAM 10. As an option, the new BMW 7 Series Protection is also available with partial protection in defined areas of the body against VPAM 10 ammunition.

Model-specific suspension technology, which is precisely matched to the weight of the special protection, ensures high agility and superior performance even in dangerous situations. Unique features include integral active steering as standard and 20-inch alloy wheels with PAX tyres, which allow the vehicle to continue driving even in the event of a complete loss of air pressure. Only a few details distinguish the special Protection models from the standard BMW 7 Series with M Sport Package. The BMW 7 Series Protection is powered by a 390 kW/530 hp V8 engine. The BMW i7 Protection is the world’s first certified special protection sedan with a all-electric drive. Its two electric motors generate a system output of up to 400 kW/544 hp.

BMW X5 Protection VR6: Discreet, sporty appearance and added safety.

As the most powerful, dynamic and best-selling special protection vehicle of its kind in the world, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 also plays a special role in the brand’s model range. Its design is almost indistinguishable from that of the standard model, giving it a discreet appearance with a sporty touch. Its integrated protective equipment was already taken into account during the series development of the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). This includes body armour and safety glass, which are specially designed for each model. As a result, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 also meets the requirements of the Association of Test Centres for Attack-Resistant Materials and Constructions (VPAM) with regard to bullet and blast resistance.

The chassis technology of the BMW X5 Protection VR6 is precisely tuned to its high engine output and individual weight balance. It is equipped as standard with the Adaptive M Chassis Professional, which, in addition to the M Sport Differential, includes an integrated active steering system and active roll stabilisation. Its 390 kW/530 hp V8 engine delivers outstanding dynamics, while the standard sport brake system ensures consistently high stopping power, even under intensive use.

