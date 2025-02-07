BMW i Ventures invests in GreenSpark Software to digitize metal recycling

BMW i Ventures announced today an investment in GreenSpark Software, a New York City-based company building modern operating software for the metal recycling industry

BMW i Ventures announced today an investment in GreenSpark Software, a New York City-based company building modern operating software for the metal recycling industry. Existing investors Zero Infinity Partners and Third Prime also participated in the investment round. This investment positions GreenSpark to fast-track its product roadmap, expand into larger enterprise segments, and drive innovation in an industry that has long been underserved by technology.

Despite being a crucial part of the recycling ecosystem, the $120bn+ recycled materials industry has lacked intuitive, modern software to streamline operations, finance, logistics, and commercial functions. GreenSpark’s platform leverages the latest technology to provide solutions for all segments of the recycled metals value chain, accelerating the circular economy and boosting operators’ profitability.

This investment echoes BMW i Ventures’s commitment to driving towards a circular economy.

“At BMW i Ventures, we’re always on the lookout for companies that not only innovate but also transform industries,” said Baris Guzel, Partner at BMW i Ventures. “GreenSpark is doing just that for the metal recycling sector with its cutting-edge, end-to-end digital solutions. We’re thrilled to back a team that’s streamlining operations, saving time, and significantly reducing costs, all while pushing for sustainability. This is the kind of investment where technology meets real-world impact, and we’re excited to see where GreenSpark takes it from here.”

GreenSpark has more than tripled its customer base over the last twelve months and offers industry-leading AI solutions that can revolutionize how recycling operations conduct business. Today, it actively serves customers across the metals recycling and automotive industry.

“We’re thrilled by this endorsement from BMW i Ventures as a key investor who is like-minded in creating a circular supply chain for metal recycling,” said Gordon Driscoll, Co-Founder and CEO of GreenSpark. “As we pursue this next phase of growth, one principle that will remain constant at GreenSpark is the obsession with providing our customers the best software experience in the industry. We’ve been laser-focused on providing our customers with more efficient ways to run their business and grow revenue and look forward to delivering our customers value with this incremental investment.”

SOURCE: BMW Group