BMW Group wins major engine-delivery contract from INEOS Automotive Limited

The BMW Group has secured a major order from INEOS Automotive Ltd. for the delivery of petrol and diesel engines. The contract is a further important step in the BMW Group’s strategy to expand its business providing drivetrains to industrial customers.

The powerful and efficient BMW TwinPower Turbo engines are destined for INEOS Automotive Ltd.’s new off-road vehicle project under a contract that foresees the delivery of a high-range five-digit number of engines. With this agreement, the BMW Group opens up additional sales channels and taps new growth potential.

“Our company is famous for efficient high-performance engines that are among the best in the world”, said Pieter Nota, Member of the BMW AG Board of Management responsible for Sales and Brand BMW and Aftersales BMW Group. “We offer a broad range of premium, tailor-made drivetrain technologies and services for carmakers and other customers and believe this is a business area with real growth potential.”

BMW Group engines with the latest fuel-saving technology have been crowned “International Engine of the Year” in their class many times in recent years.

The BMW Group operates a global sales and licensing business for its combustion engines, electric batteries and vehicle platforms as part of its dealings with clients inside and outside the car industry.

Both the development and production of engines belong to the core competencies of BMW Group and have characterized the German company since it was founded in 1916.

INEOS Automotive Ltd. was founded in 2016 by INEOS Group, a global manufacturer of chemical, oil and gas products.

SOURCE: BMW Group