BMW Group Plant Debrecen picks up the pace, as first Neue Klasse test vehicles roll off production line

BMW Group Plant Debrecen in Hungary gears up for start of series production late next year

BMW Group Plant Debrecen in Hungary is shifting into first gear: Production of test vehicles is ramping up and the first near-series fully-electric X models for the Neue Klasse are now leaving the production line.* This marks the beginning of the final preparation phase for the start of series production in late 2025.

“The production of the first test vehicles in Debrecen is an important milestone in commissioning the new plant,” says Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Production. With vehicles now approaching series maturity, all logistics and production processes at the plant are being tested and constantly optimised under real conditions to ensure a smooth start of series production.

On the road to series production

The integration of new models in a plant starts with the production of near-series vehicles – an important step for the preparation of series production in Debrecen. As part of this process, test vehicles cycle through all production steps. This also means that all logistics processes, manufacturing equipment and operations performed by employees at the plant already have to function smoothly. These operations are just as complex as in actual series production. Despite the limited number of parts involved, they must still be made available in the appropriate logistics processes.

Materials and vehicle parts are delivered daily to Plant Debrecen, with test vehicles coming off the production line on a continuous basis. Every part and every production step is closely scrutinised. Special attention is paid to validation of cutting-edge production systems and tools, including their digital connectivity.

Running system tests for the future vehicle model helps identify further potential for optimisation. In the coming months, the focus will be on refining processes, based on the insights gained.

During this phase, new staff will also undergo intensive training on the installations and machinery. Close cooperation across all areas of production will ensure operations are seamlessly integrated for a smooth and successful series launch.

*Since this is a pre-production model, consumption data for the X model of the Neue Klasse is not available at this time.

SOURCE: BMW Group