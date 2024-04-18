BMW Group makes further investment in Plant Landshut: German component manufacturing facility continues its transformation to electric mobility

Investment worth €200 million for new production hall

BMW Group Plant Landshut is continuing to ramp up production capacity – by expanding the manufacturing facilities for the central housing of the highly integrated electric drive unit to be fitted in Neue Klasse models. The BMW Group is investing a further €200 million to this end, bringing the total channelled into the German factory site since 2020 to around €1 billion.

Of this, some €500 million has been used for the plant’s expansion to cover electric mobility. Annual production capacity for fifth-generation and sixth-generation aluminium housings increases by around 30 percent. The new model generation will therefore benefit from the know-how of the company’s largest component manufacturing site.

“We are continuously expanding our site’s expertise in both the production of our cutting-edge components and the development of new technologies,” says Thomas Thym, Head of BMW Group Plant Landshut. “This skill set provides us with the flexibility we are going to need in the future.” Manufacturing the central housing for the sixth-generation drive technology in the Neue Klasse represents a further step in the plant’s transformation to electric mobility.

A brand new production hall is currently being built that will be spread over three levels. In future, production will take place here on two production lines covering an area of 12,000 square metres using the pioneering injector casting process. Injector casting ensures that parts are cast with optimum mechanical properties. It has the additional effect of shortening the cycle time and, as a result, reducing energy consumption considerably while also cutting carbon emissions due to the lower casting temperature. This method results in reduced consumption of resources too as it requires less return material.

In January of this year, the BMW Group purchased a plot of land directly adjacent to Plant Landshut that is about 30,000 square metres in size and has been earmarked for further expansion of production in the future. This strategic acquisition is a key element in the plant’s ability to respond to future demand. A final decision on how exactly the new land is to be used will be made at a later date.

3D printing technology for large-scale production of complex sand cores

Besides the major expansion of production space in the light metal foundry, the plant is also investing in a state-of-the-art technology for manufacturing its sand cores. These sand cores are deployed in six different cylinder head variants for production of BMW engines worldwide. The plant makes up to 4,500 units on 17 printers daily in a large-scale 3D printing process. The sand cores are moulded by printing them layer by layer on a print head system using emission-free and environment-friendly inorganic binders.

Ongoing training programme forms backbone for transformation

A broad-based training initiative is being put in place to accompany the site’s gradual transformation. In order to meet future technological needs, the plant is focusing primarily on skills in the areas of robotics, quality and process management, electrical and electronic analysis, maintenance and logistics.

Anna Sponsel, Head of Human Resources at BMW Group Plant Landshut, says: “I am convinced that targeted training modules are exactly what we need to address the changing skill requirements in our industry and counter the shortage of specialist workers.” One such module is a twelve-month electrics and electronics retraining course to qualify as an industrial electrician, which the company is offering to both internal employees and external applicants who take up a position with the BMW Group. Since last year, Plant Landshut has also been setting new standards with its own quality management dual study programme. 17 students per year can commence their dual programme of studies at Plant Landshut and then complete them over the course of national and international assignments.

Last year, Plant Landshut recruited more than 250 new employees and currently has a workforce of around 3,700 people. During 2024, the region’s largest employer is again set to take on hundreds of new people, focusing mainly on temporary employees who are already working at the site.

Production volumes last year

As well as manufacturing components for the company’s all-electric models, Plant Landshut also stands out with its highly flexible production system. The site in Lower Bavaria continues to manufacture propeller shafts, crankcases, cylinder heads and engines on a demand-driven basis for the efficient ICE models in the product portfolio.

In 2023, BMW Group Plant Landshut produced a total of around 3.6 million cast components, 430,000 plastic components for vehicle exteriors, over 300,000 CFRP parts, 286,000 cockpits, 1.4 million propeller shafts and 20,000 special engines. Cockpits for the BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series, BMW 7 Series and BMW iX and instrument panels in base, artificial leather, leather, microfibre and fabric trim are made in Landshut, together with structural components, roofs and bonnets made from CFRP, glove compartments, bumpers, spoilers and trim elements.

As well as Plant Landshut, the BMW Group’s in-house component manufacturing network also includes the facilities in Dingolfing, Wackersdorf, Munich, Leipzig, Berlin and Shenyang (China). Together these supply components to the company’s Digital, Powertrain, Driving, Exterior & Interior and High-voltage battery & Charging technology clusters. Purchasing, Development and Production work closely with one another to ensure the transfer of technology within the company when it comes to product, development and manufacturing innovations.

SOURCE: BMW Group