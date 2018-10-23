BMW Group expands technical campaign

Internal BMW Group investigations have revealed that in the case of some diesel vehicles glycol-leakage from the EGR- (Exhaust-Gas-Recirculation-) Cooler can occur. In combination with typical soot deposits and the high temperatures normally present in the EGR module this might result in smoldering particles. This could lead in very rare cases to the melting of the intake manifold and in extremely rare cases result in fire. The BMW Group has decided to carry out a technical campaign to check the EGR module and replace any faulty components on the potentially affected diesel vehicles.

The technical campaigns initially decided for European and Asian countries in mid-August 2018 involved around 480.000 BMW diesel vehicles. During further examination of engines with a similar technical setup, the BMW Group analyzed individual cases that were not included in the original technical campaigns. These individual cases posed no significant risk to our customers. Nonetheless the BMW Group decided to further reduce even this minor risk by expanding the country-specific technical campaigns. It is the goal of BMW Group to support the trust and confidence of our customers in our products.

As a whole, the initial technical campaign and the expanded campaign include around 1.6 million vehicles worldwide (production from August 2010 until August 2017). Individual production periods vary per model.

Customer information will be distributed in the sales organization. Customers with vehicles involved in the technical campaign will be contacted.

SOURCE: BMW