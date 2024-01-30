BMW Group continues to reduce EU CO2 fleet-wide emissions in 2023

Lowest-ever absolute CO2 fleet emissions values for BMW Group in Europe

The BMW Group continues to systematically reduce its fleet-wide CO 2 emissions and is making an important contribution to realising its ambitious CO 2 reduction targets for the whole group.

Based on preliminary internal calculations, the BMW Group’s EU fleet-wide emissions came in at 102.1 grams per kilometre (WLTP) for 2023 (2022: 105 grams per kilometre). This represents a reduction of 2.8 percent from the previous year. The BMW Group also outperformed the applicable fleet target limit for the company set by the European Union EU27+2 (EU, Norway, Iceland) of 128.5 grams per kilometre by 26.4 grams in 2023.

Implementation of the BMW Group’s electrification strategy is a key driver for its continuing efforts to reduce fleet-wide emissions. In 2023, the company sold a total of 376,183 fully-electric vehicles worldwide – 74.4% more than in 2022. The BMW Group’s sales growth for fully-electric vehicles in 2023 therefore outpaced growth in the total BEV market.

With more than 15 fully-electric models in its line-up, the BMW Group aims to continue its successful BEV growth in 2024. One in five of the company’s newly delivered vehicles should have a fully-electric drive train this year; by 2025, it should be one in four.

In addition to increasing electrification of the BMW Group fleet, continuous further development of conventional drive trains also helped lower CO 2 emissions. The latest update to the drive train kit has further boosted the efficiency of internal combustion engines, especially since autumn 2022.

The BMW Group views continuous emissions reduction across its vehicle fleet as an integral part of its sustainability strategy. By 2030, the company plans to reduce its total CO 2 emissions by at least 40 percent per vehicle from 2019 levels. The aim is to achieve this throughout the entire value chain – from the supply chain to production to the use phase. The BMW Group plans to be climate-neutral no later than 2050.

With these objectives, the BMW Group is pursuing a path that is in line with the Paris climate goal for limiting global warming. The company is the first German automotive manufacturer to join the “Business Ambition for 1.5° C” campaign launched by the Science-Based Targets Initiative and also part of the United Nations’ international Race to Zero campaign.

The delivery figures reported in this press release are provisional and may change up until the BMW Group Report 2023 is published.

SOURCE: BMW Group