BMW and Bosch pilot project about automated transmission of data to independent workshops

Notification of vehicles’ servicing requirements also accessible for independent workshops

More and more vehicles in the market feature what are known as connected services. In other words, they are connected over the internet and linked to the automaker. This allows the automaker to retrieve data and apply over-the-air updates. At the same time, these connected services open up new potential for repair and maintenance services. BMW and Bosch have now presented a technical solution that also allows independent workshops to access this vehicle data, and in this way to offer the services that are needed.

The first actual use case is the transmission of BMW vehicle data in the event of a first notification of service need (FNOS). The aim of Bosch and BMW’s FNOS project was to demonstrate the technical feasibility of automatically transmitting the vehicle data relating to the need for servicing or repair to independent workshops as well.

FNOS automatically transmits all the essential data for servicing

The driver first receives a notification that a service is imminent or that a repair needs to be carried out. For this purpose, live data from the vehicle is evaluated. Provided the driver has given their consent, information about the service or repair appointment is automatically sent to their preferred workshop. In the future, this can also be an independent workshop such as a Bosch Car Service. “As well as the usual information about the vehicle model, the data transmitted includes mileage, the service interval, and the time or mileage remaining before the next service,” said Dr. Andreas Klein, the head of the diagnostic applications and services project at Bosch Automotive Aftermarket. “In addition, information from the vehicle’s fault log is also transmitted.” This allows the workshop to prepare thoroughly for the service or repair, and to send a suggested appointment date, a quote, and details of the maintenance work, such as an oil change or new brake pads, directly to the customer in the form of a text message that appears in the vehicle’s infotainment system.

With its BMW CarData service, BMW has been providing the vehicle data needed for this process since 2017. In accordance with the VDA’s (German automobile association’s) NEVADA concept (neutral extended vehicle for advanced data access), this interface is open for third parties. “We are constantly improving BMW CarData,” said Erwin Wagner, the director of the BMW Group’s vehicle and service management unit. “We currently offer more than 90 data points. Our work with Bosch is very constructive, and is helping put the VDA’s NEVADA concept into practice.” One of the principles of the VDA’s NEVADA concept is that “authorized third parties” such as independent workshops and consultants should be granted access to vehicle data at the same time and in the same scope as the automakers themselves.

Neutral data platform for secure data transmission

Data security and availability are essential for the automated transmission of vehicle data to the workshop and the workshop’s reply to the customer vehicle. To make the transmission of data between the BMW and Bosch backends technically secure, the neutral data marketplace Caruso is used. Caruso was set up by various automotive suppliers, including Bosch, at the end of 2017. By bringing the data of different market players together in a shared system, this neutral platform closes the gap between data providers and users, and opens up the possibility of new data-based business models.

In addition to its successful collaboration with BMW, Bosch is currently also working with other automakers on ways of transmitting their vehicle data. The aim is to ensure that independent vehicle workshops can access the data they need for maintenance and repair work in the future as well.

SOURCE: Bosch