BlackBerry to host investor briefing at CES 2024

BlackBerry Limited today confirmed that it will host an interactive investor-focused Q&A session with members of the IoT management team to be streamed from the BlackBerry IoT booth at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

The session will discuss the key announcements for BlackBerry QNX and BlackBerry IVY® being showcased at the event.

BlackBerry Investor Briefing @ CES 2024

Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 4:00pm ET

Presenters:

Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry IoT

John Wall, SVP, Head of BlackBerry QNX

Vito Giallorenzo, SVP, General Manager, BlackBerry IVY

Tim Foote, VP, Investor Relations

Demonstrations of BlackBerry IoT’s core products and how they position the business as the leader in foundational software for Automotive and the IoT Edge, will be available at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 9 – 12, 2024, at Booth #4224 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

