BlackBerry: QNX now powering WeRide’s next-generation ADAS platform

Technology already being deployed in Chery's Exeed Sterra ES and ET models in China

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited and WeRide Inc., a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced the two companies are working together to help accelerate the advancement and deployment of Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) for automotive OEMs and suppliers around the world.

As part of the collaboration, WeRide has used QNX to power the company’s ADAS WePilot solution designed for L2++ passenger vehicles. The first project of WeRide and its strategic investor and system integrator Bosch entered into mass production at the end of 2023, equipping the Chery Exceed ES and ET models with the all-scenario, integrated intelligence driving assistance system.

With the QNX® OS for Safety serving as a reliable, safe, and secure foundation, WeRide’s ADAS balances defensive driving, agile lane-changing, and 360-degree obstacle avoidance capabilities, achieving navigation-assisted driving in anytime, anywhere and any weather conditions. Compatible with map-free technology solutions and supporting multi-modality sensor fusion, ADAS WePilot is further optimized by the company’s advanced full-stack deep learning algorithm and is backed by multiple industrial certifications such as ISO/SAE 21434, ISO 26262, and ASPICE CL2, ensuring top-tier quality assurance, auto-grade design, and functional safety.

“WeRide is dedicated to transforming transportation with autonomous driving solutions that prioritize safety, efficiency, comfort and sustainability,” said Hua Zhong, SVP of Engineering at WeRide. “Our collaboration with QNX is crucial to this mission. By integrating QNX’s foundational software, we are not just improving driver assistance systems but taking a crucial step towards realizing a world where autonomous vehicles are a cornerstone of smart cities, contributing to reduced traffic congestion, lower emissions, and improved road safety.”

“WeRide has established itself as an innovative company that is pushing the boundaries of autonomous driving technology,” said Dhiraj Handa, SVP & GM, Asia Pacific region at QNX. “We are excited to provide them with our cutting-edge foundational software that is designed to meet high standards of safety, reliability, and performance. And given the early commercial success with the two Chery models, we are confident that other automakers will also recognize the value that our two companies bring to developing advanced driver assistance systems that are both innovative and dependable.”

SOURCE: BlackBerry