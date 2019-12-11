BlackBerry and MARELLI to power major Chinese vehicle brands with QNX platform for digital cockpits

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and MARELLI, a global Tier 1 automotive supplier, through its Electronics Business Unit in China, today announced a strategic collaboration to integrate QNX® Platform for Digital Cockpits in MARELLI’s eCockpit and Digital Cluster solution. The integrated solution is expected to be commercialized by a wide range of MARELLI’s Chinese OEM customers.

By leveraging the QNX Platform for Digital Cockpits, MARELLI’s sophisticated eCockpit and Digital Cluster solution enables automakers to deliver an in-vehicle experience that mirrors the personalized and seamless connected experience that customers have in their home or office, while ensuring that critical systems are safe, secure and reliable.

“It’s a privilege to work with MARELLI to deliver this innovative solution with a view to providing the kind of in-car experience that drivers want, with the safety, security, and reliability they need,” said Kaivan Karimi, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions, BlackBerry. “Together we will enable leading Chinese automakers to provide customers with access to the latest applications that consumers want while simultaneously securing and sandboxing the infotainment portion of the digital cockpit so that if an app crashes, or its security is compromised or needs to be updated, it will not impact mission critical-driving functions.”

The expanded relationship builds on a solid foundation between MARELLI, through its Electronics Business Unit in China, and BlackBerry, who since 2016 have used the QNX® Hypervisor for Safety and QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 7.0 to develop embedded cockpit systems which have been deployed with four major Chinese automakers.”

“New automotive technologies are evolving faster than ever in the competitive global auto market,” said Wisea Wu, General Manager, MARELLI, Electronics Business Unit China. “The partnership with BlackBerry aligns with our strategies and allows us to develop next-generation, safe and reliable digital cockpits for our customers, which we believe will help Chinese automakers to boost the security and connectivity of their vehicles.”

The QNX Platform for Digital Cockpits is a leading-edge, fully-integrated, software solution that combines BlackBerry’s safety-certified QNX Hypervisor for Safety, QNX® Platform for Instrument Clusters, QNX® CAR Platform for Infotainment, and a secure Android implementation. It enables automakers to offer a reliable and secure QNX-based digital instrument cluster and infotainment system that provides access to the latest Android-based applications from a single ECU.

As the leader in safety-certified, secure, and reliable software for the automobile industry, BlackBerry provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry’s pedigree in safety, security, and continued innovation has led to its QNX technology being used and trusted by automotive OEMs and tier ones in their advanced driver assistance, digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree, and infotainment systems.

BlackBerry’s full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit BlackBerry at Booth #7515 in the North Hall.

For additional information about the BlackBerry QNX platform and why it is the most advanced embedded software platform on the autonomous vehicle market, please visit www.blackberry.com/qnx.

SOURCE: MARELLI

