BIG Innovation Awards recognizes Harman Ready Vision QVUE as “transformative product”

Harman’s road-ready, windshield-based reflective display is honored for its bold innovation, ingenuity and problem-solving in action

As the automotive industry evolves toward a new era of contextually intelligent in-cabin experiences, drivers demand solutions that integrate their physical and digital worlds to deliver critical information precisely when and where it’s needed. Enter Ready Vision QVUE, which Harman is proud to announce was selected as a winner in the prestigious 2025 BIG Innovation Awards for meeting this challenge head-on. Honored as a “transformative product” that exemplifies ingenuity and problem-solving in action, Ready Vision QVUE stands out for its approach to reimagining the driving experience and solving a problem drivers face every day: how to stay connected, informed, and safe on the road.

Designed to enhance the driving experience and available now to OEMs, Ready Vision QVUE is a windshield-based reflective display that delivers a seamless pillar-to-pillar viewing experience by placing essential data and alerts directly in the driver’s line of sight to promote eyes-forward driving. Earlier this month at CES 2025, Harman announced new immersive features in the QVUE to further support driver visibility including dynamic street crossing visualization, backup visualization assistance, and a transparent hood view that uses cameras to display the ground beneath the vehicle. QVUE also now integrates with Ready Engage, Harman’s new emotionally intelligent AI system designed to foster a natural and intuitive bond between occupants and technology.

“The recognition from the 2025 BIG Innovation Awards highlights Harman’s commitment to reimagining how critical data is delivered inside the car for both enhanced safety and comfort,” said Khader Hussain, Senior Director, Ready Vision, at Harman International. “Ready Vision QVUE not only helps keep drivers informed during their journeys, but also transforms what’s possible with an intuitive, immersive, and intelligent solution that utilizes Samsung’s Neo QLED display technology. Our teams have worked diligently to make QVUE the best solution on the market.”

Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the 2025 BIG Innovation Awards celebrate organizations and individuals pushing boundaries and advancing their industries. Winners are evaluated by a panel of seasoned business leaders and executives who consider creativity, measurable results, and overall impact in their selections.

“Humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. “We’re thrilled to spotlight Harman as a shining example of innovation making a profound impact globally.”

This honor is the latest in a series of industry recognitions for Harman’s Ready product portfolio, which aims to bring “Consumer Experiences. Automotive Grade.” to modern vehicles through enhanced connectivity, intelligence, and user-focused design.

SOURCE: Harman