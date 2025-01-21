Bidfood Netherlands decarbonises its logistics with 50 Renault Trucks E-Tech

Since 2021, Bidfood Netherlands has been a pioneer in the energy transition of food logistics in the Netherlands, progressively integrating Renault Trucks electric vehicles into its fleet

Currently operating 25 Renault Trucks E-Tech vehicles, the company is set to receive an additional 25 units.

During a recent delivery to its Dutch customer, Renault Trucks reached a symbolic milestone: the production of its 2,000th electric truck at its Blainville-sur-Orne factory.

A sustainable commitment with measurable results

Since 2021, Bidfood Netherlands has incorporated 25 Renault Trucks E-Tech vehicles into its operations. These electric trucks have already prevented 230 tonnes of CO2 emissions, demonstrating that logistics is a key lever for decarbonisation.

Dick Slootweg, Managing Director of Bidfood Netherlands, describes this transition as a concrete response to environmental challenges: “These tangible results show that electromobility is not a distant ambition but an operational and effective reality. It allows us to reduce our environmental footprint while meeting our customers’ growing expectations for sustainability.”

From the start of their collaboration, Renault Trucks and Bidfood Netherlands have built a strong partnership based on ongoing exchanges and tailored solutions to meet the company’s specific needs: “For three years, we have worked closely with Bidfood to integrate electric vehicles into their fleet and address the operational challenges of their logistics,” explains Jérôme Berthelet, Managing Director of Renault Trucks Netherlands. “This collaboration has enabled us to develop customised solutions aligned with their constraints and decarbonisation ambitions.”

By the end of the first quarter of 2025, 25 new Renault Trucks E-Tech vehicles will join Bidfood Netherlands’ fleet.

Renault Trucks Blainville-sur-Orne plant: at the heart of electromobility

The Renault Trucks production site in Blainville-sur-Orne, the first European plant to produce electric trucks in series, plays a key role in the industrialisation of sustainable mobility. Since March 2020, the site has been manufacturing the Renault Trucks E-Tech D and D Wide models, medium-duty electric trucks designed for urban and suburban missions.

The delivery of the 2,000th electric vehicle produced at this factory to Bidfood Netherlands highlights the growing demand from hauliers for decarbonised mobility solutions.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks