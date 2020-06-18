BERU branded products now in BorgWarner packaging

As of January 2020 BorgWarner is taking back the aftermarket sales and distribution activities of its market-leading BERU® glow plugs, glow plug controllers and ignition coils. To be in line with the comprehensive aftermarket range the packaging of the products will be gradually changed to the aftermarket packaging featuring the prominent blue BorgWarner logo.

“We are pleased to announce that these BERU products will also have our aftermarket packaging,” said Michael Boe, Vice President & General Manager of the Global Aftermarket. “Changing the packaging will help us reassure customers of the aftermarket parts’ authenticity and proven quality. The easily recognizable box design will strengthen the BorgWarner brand in the aftermarket and increase our reputation as a strong and reliable partner in this segment.”

With the BERU product additions, BorgWarner expects to strengthen its position as a single source for a broad range of aftermarket solutions, including: turbochargers and remanufactured turbochargers; EGR valves and remanufactured EGR valves; glow plugs and glow plug controllers; ignition coils; fans and thermostats; AWD spare parts, filter, pump, oil and sensor kits. Consolidated shipments of these parts from BorgWarner’s central warehouse in Kirchheimbolanden, Germany began on Jan. 7, 2020.

BorgWarner’s extensive aftermarket portfolio and long-standing expertise in this segment support customers with a strong market presence, as well as excellent delivery performance and service concept. This includes technical assistance for diagnostics and repairs, training courses for authorized distributors and dealers, and uncompromising loyalty to specialist shops.

SOURCE: BorgWarner