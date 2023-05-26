Bentley Motors appoints Robin Page as new Director of Design

Robin Page joins Bentley Motors for the second time

Bentley Motors today announces the appointment of Robin Page as the new Director of Design, commencing 1 September 2023.

Page has over 30 years’ experience in automotive design, most recently holding a number of roles in the Volvo Car Group. This included Volvo Head of Global Design and UX where he was instrumental in creating the design language for Volvo’s electric future.

Before his time at Volvo, Page was Head of Interior Design for Bentley between 2001 and 2013, where achievements included the interior design for the iconic first generation Continental GT, the pinnacle of luxury, Bentley Mulsanne, and the State Limousine for the Royal Monarch.

Page will report directly to Adrian Hallmark, Bentley’s Chairman and CEO. Hallmark comments:

“I am pleased to welcome Robin back to Bentley having worked with him during a truly formative period in the history of Bentley Motors, launching the sector-defining Continental GT.

“He joins at a time when we are shaping an even greater story as we accelerate our journey to full electrification by 2030. His previous experiences from innovative automotive design, combined with a strong understanding of the Bentley brand means he is perfectly positioned to enable us to achieve our future ambitions as the leader in sustainable luxury mobility.”

Working at Bentley’s headquarters in Crewe, UK, Page will lead a team of approximately 50 design experts with responsibility for the exterior, interior and colour and trim design for the full current and future Bentley product portfolio, concept and showcars. Commenting on his new role, Page said:

“Having worked for 17 years at Bentley, I have always held a strong connection to the brand and kept a close eye on its evolution. To return and have the opportunity to help set the design language for the first Bentley BEVs, redefining the rules while keeping continuity to the past and present, is a challenge I am privileged to lead.”

Page succeeds Tobias Sühlmann who leaves the luxury marque to pursue other opportunities.

SOURCE: Bentley