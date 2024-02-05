Bentley Motors announces opening of Apprenticeship vacancies, paving the way for talent of the future

38 new Apprenticeship vacancies are now live for roles which start later this year

Bentley Motors today announces the launch of its highly-anticipated Apprenticeship opportunities, with 38 vacancies now open for applications. To mark National Apprenticeship Week, Bentley invites passionate individuals to join the prestigious brand to help drive forward its ambitious Beyond100 strategy.

The successful candidates will join more than 4,000 colleagues, based at the carbon neutral ‘Dream Factory’ in Crewe, who are working towards the ambitious goal to become end-to-end carbon neutral and produce only electric vehicles by 2030.

There are 38 roles available, which have a strong focus on electrical engineering, digital software and project management. Opportunities range from Level 2 to Level 6, across Manufacturing, Engineering, Quality, Purchasing, HR, IT and Finance. The programmes are designed to encourage growth, enabling apprentices to develop their skills, work towards an externally recognised qualification and learn from industry experts across Bentley in their day-to-day roles.

Commenting on the opening of the applications, Dr. Karen Lange, Member of the Board for Human Resources, said:

“The Bentley Apprenticeship programme is one of the longest serving and most rewarding programmes in the world and it represents our commitment to nurturing talent and empowering the next generation of visionaries.

“Fresh ideas, diverse perspectives and innovative capabilities are vital as we transform the entire business with our Beyond100 strategy and these recruits have the opportunity to help underline our ambitions and shape our future, keeping us at the forefront of innovation and sustainable luxury mobility.”

Furthermore, commenting on their experience, Emily Ruscoe, Degree Apprentice in Body & Trim Engineering, said:

“Not only is Bentley a very respected and reputable company, but of all the apprenticeships I looked at, the ones Bentley offered sounded the most exciting and beneficial to my development.

“Being an apprentice at Bentley is very rewarding and you’re made to feel like a valuable member of your team. You’re respected, trusted and given responsibilities from the beginning. The support I have received from my manager and the Early Careers Team have both encouraged me and helped me to grow my confidence, whether that be in helping me recognise my achievements, or pushing me outside my comfort zone.”

Earlier this year the luxury British marque was recognised for its benchmark colleague experience, claiming the Top Employer title for the 13th consecutive year. Bentley is the only UK-based automotive manufacturer to be awarded Top Employer.

The vacancies, now live, are welcomed from school or college leavers or those looking for a change of career. For more information on the available Apprenticeship opportunities and how to apply, please visit www.careers.bentleymotors.com. Applications will close 18 February, 2024.

SOURCE: Bentley