Bentley installs living green wall at the heart of its operations in Crewe

Bentley Motors has installed a living wall at its headquarters and production facility in Crewe, UK. Designed to increase biodiversity – the installation is the latest step on the British brand’s journey towards becoming the world’s most sustainable luxury car manufacturer.

Located on the side of Bentley’s main production hall, the living wall is the first of its kind in South Cheshire and contains over 2,600 plants. It includes 28 species of ferns, grasses and evergreens, all grown locally in the UK and selected to ensure that the walls thrives throughout the year. Each plant is individually potted, and in line with Bentley’s commitment to reduce unnecessary water use, the installation incorporates a special automated watering system to ensure that the plants receive just the right amount of water – whatever the weather.

The installation of the living wall will benefit Bentley’s headquarters and production facility in a number of ways. Not only is it a tangible demonstration of Bentley’s commitment to ensuring that sustainability is central to everyone’s thinking, it also contributes towards Bentley’s aim to reduce its environmental impact.

Last year, Bentley’s factory site was awarded carbon neutral certification from the Carbon Trust, and the living wall further contributes to reducing carbon from the atmosphere. Over the course of a year the plants in the wall are expected to produce around 40 kg of oxygen as well as helping to absorb heat, provide natural insulation and filter VOC toxins and dust.

The living wall will also attract and support local biodiversity. Bentley now has 300,000 Flying Bees located in hives at the edge of its factory site, and has planted over 1,000 flowers around the site to support them.

Peter Bosch, Member of the Board for Manufacturing, said: “At Bentley we are focused on the delivery of sustainable luxury mobility and the reduction of our operations’ environmental impact.

“By installing the living wall on the side of our main production hall – one of the most visible and frequently visited areas of our site – we’re creating a living and breathing reminder to our colleagues, customers and all our visitors that sustainability sits at the heart of all of our operations here in Crewe.

Since 2010, we’ve made our site carbon neutral and reduced energy consumption by 54 per cent, water withdrawal by 47 per cent and waste for disposal by 98 per cent, all per vehicle manufactured in Crewe. But our journey continues by looking for new ways to innovate our sustainability plans for the future.”

