Bentley: Flying Spur V8 production and deliveries underway

The new Flying Spur V8 has entered full production at Bentley’s Crewe headquarters, the world’s first carbon neutral factory for luxury car manufacture, with the car now formally certified and the first cars on their way to retailers and customers. Manufacture of the new Flying Spur is at 100% of capacity, thanks to Bentley’s proven COVID protocols that have prevented any cases of on-site transmission to date.

A team of craftspeople assemble each new Flying Spur V8 by hand, taking over 100 hours to do so across 84 individual stages. The new V8-powered Flying Spur builds on a distinguished lineage, with Bentley recently producing the 40,000th Flying Spur since 2005. The process of creating a new Flying Spur is meticulous in approach – for example, it takes 141 craftspeople using three kilometres of thread to combine 350 unique leather pieces to make the 60 components that form the interior.

The Flying Spur V8 offers a more driver-centric experience via increased agility and a more characterful engine note, whilst benefiting from increased range between fuel stops – now 441 miles / 709 km (WLPT) – and a 15% reduction in CO 2 emissions vs its W12 sibling.

At the heart of the car is Bentley’s 4.0-litre, twin turbocharged V8 engine, producing a peak power of 550 PS (542 bhp, 404 kW) and using twin-scroll turbos to reach its maximum torque of 770 Nm at 2,000 rpm and maintaining it as flat plateau to 4,500 rpm.

The new grand tourer has recently completed its certification process, confirming astonishing performance figures for a luxury limousine:

0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds)

0-100 mph in 8.9 seconds (0-160 km/h in 8.8 seconds)

Top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h)

WLTP CO 2 : 288 g/km

: 288 g/km WLTP fuel consumption (combined): 22.2 mpg (UK)

WLTP fuel consumption (combined): 12.7 litres / 100 km

WLTP driving range: 441 miles (709 km)

To maximise fuel economy, the V8 can shut down four of its eight cylinders under light-load conditions, when torque demand is below 235 Nm and engine speed is below 3000 rpm. The change is imperceptible to the occupants – with deactivation times of around 20 milliseconds (a tenth of the time it takes to blink).

The Flying Spur V8 is 100 kg lighter than the W12 version, making the vehicle feel more agile and responsive with a distinctive personality of its own. The new model includes the latest powertrain and chassis advancements; Adaptive Air Suspension, Torque Vectoring by Brake, Drive Dynamics Control, and Electric Steering, all of which are standard features. Furthermore, customers can add Bentley’s pioneering 48V electric active anti-roll technology (Bentley Dynamic Ride), and Electronic All-Wheel Steering for even greater agility.

The new Flying Spur V8, available in both four-seat or five-seat configurations, incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive equipment and technology tailored to the driver and passengers. The industry-first Bentley Rotating Display is also available on the new Flying Spur V8, including Apple CarPlay®, photorealistic landscapes through Satellite maps and advance warning of changing road or traffic conditions via the Local hazard information service.

Member of the Board for Manufacturing, Peter Bosch, comments:

“The new Flying Spur V8 is the newest addition to our family of luxury grand tourers, built in our carbon neutral factory in Crewe. Around 100 hours of skilled handcraftsmanship go into each and every Flying Spur, in a factory running entirely on renewable or sustainably-sourced power. The Flying Spur V8 becomes our tenth model in production at the moment, and we’re really looking forward to getting the first cars to their lucky new owners.”

A modern, highly efficient V8 powertrain

A key feature of the twin-scroll turbochargers is the two separate, parallel flow channels in the turbine housing. The result is high torque available at low speeds. The turbos are located inside the ‘V’ of the engine, minimising the distance the exhaust gases travel from the engine to the turbochargers, promoting rapid response and high–efficiency.

The turbochargers store up boost pressure on light throttle openings, comparable to a dam and reservoir, so boost pressure is instantly available again when the throttle is opened wide, significantly improving throttle response and engine flexibility. To withstand higher stress and bore wear, the cylinder bores are iron coated using an atmopheric plasma spraying process creating a coating that is robust yet just 150 microns thick.

The result is a fuel consumption benefit to the customer of up to 16%, which also means increased range, lower environmental impact and longer driving between fuel stops.

Driver-focused with increased agility

The Flying Spur V8 is equipped with front and rear hollow, lightweight anti-roll bars for exceptional handling. Additionally the technically advanced, adaptive chassis can feature Bentley’s pioneering 48-volt electric active ant-roll control system (Bentley Dynamic Ride) and Electronic All-Wheel Steering are available as an option.

The Dynamic Ride system controls ride comfort and lateral roll, cushioning passengers from excessive movement through decoupling of the wheels across the axles, with the ability to then apply up to 1300 Nm of anti-roll torque in 0.3 seconds when cornering to keep the body flat and stable.

The air suspension uses three-chamber air springs, which contain 60 percent more air volume compared to the previous generation Flying Spur. This allows more scope to vary from sporting levels of spring stiffness to luxury limousine ride comfort depending upon which mode the driver has selected.

The optional Electronic All-Wheel Steering is an all new technology feature introduced for Flying Spur, which enhances both stability at highway speeds and manoeuvrability around town. During low-speed manoeuvres, the system steers the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front wheels. This has the effect of shortening the wheelbase, reducing the turning circle, increasing agility and making parking noticeably easier.

During high-speed manoeuvres, the system steers the rear wheels in the same direction as the front wheels, increasing stability and making overtaking and lane-changes more assured. Electronic All-Wheel Steering means no compromise between high-speed confidence and low speed convenience.

Innovative technology hand in hand with contemporary luxury

The new Flying Spur incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive equipment tailored to the driver and passengers. An embedded SIM is provided, meaning My Bentley connected car features no longer require customers to provide their own data connection. My Bentley in-car and remote services is a continually-developing range of services available to customers through a dedicated app, available both on Apple iOS and Android mobile platforms.

Remote services – subject to regional availability – are accessible through the My Bentley app, including a range of features our customers now come to expect – from ‘find my car’ and ‘lock my car’, through to car status and statistics – including integration with other functions such as the park heater where fitted.

Other features via the vehicles infotainment system include Apple CarPlay®, photorealistic landscapes through satellite maps and advance warning of changing road or traffic conditions via the local hazard information service.

Through a range of optional equipment including Rear Seat Entertainment tablets, audio options up to the industry-leading Naim for Bentley system and even the luxury of an onboard two-bottle drinks cooler, the rear cabin of the Flying Spur is the ultimate place to work or relax while on the road.

The new refrigerated bottle cooler can be found between the rear seats behind the centre armrest. With two levels of cooling from +6°C to -6°C and the ability to accommodate six 330ml soft drinks, four 500ml bottles or two full sized (750ml) champagne bottles, the cooler can be stocked to suit any journey. A completely new design means that the cooler is packaged into a much smaller space than the previous generation Flying Spur, meaning less intrusion into the vast 420 litre boot space.

In the rear cabin customers can also specify a four seat configuration benefiting from a long, through-console extending from the front console to the rear. The four-seat configuration makes the ultimate statement in design, comfort and luxury. The console includes a new housing for the 5” touchscreen remote, twin cupholders, extra stowage and the option of a wireless charging point. The rear armrest includes a bright metal finisher and hides two USB ports and a 12v power socket.

Electrically operated picnic tables mounted in the rear of the front seat can be deployed with a single press of a button. The veneer covered table lowers, levels electrically and reveals a leather trimmed surface with a recess for a pen or stylus. Holding the button down the table elegantly returns to its home position.

SOURCE: Bentley