Bentley: Bentayga S – the most sporting of Bentaygas

Bentley has today announced details of the new Bentayga S, bringing extra sporting agility to the Bentayga family. With striking design cues and unique detailing, the Bentayga S is the latest version of Bentley’s benchmark, go-anywhere luxury SUV, designed and engineered in the UK and manufactured in Bentley’s carbon-neutral factory in Crewe.

For the first time since the launch of Bentayga in 2015, an S version is now available – reflecting feedback from the huge number of customers that enjoy the dynamic performance of their Bentayga on-road. Building on Bentley’s established ‘S’ brand, the new enhanced sports Bentayga provides an even more engaging drive, with Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll control fitted as standard and an enhanced Sports chassis mode. A 15 per cent increase in damping stiffens the chassis and provides a platform for a more dynamic SPORT mode ESC tune.

Bentayga S also features a revised visual presence through the distinctive addition of black details, and a more sporting soundtrack courtesy of a newly designed, free-flowing sports exhaust – both of which increase the Bentayga’s already imposing presence on the road.

The Bentayga S is distinguished by a range of distinctive exterior features, including new unique 22” wheels with three finishes, innovative ‘S’ badges positioned on the lower edge of the front doors, and Blackline Specification as standard. The profile has increased presence due to the larger rear spoiler, gloss black side sills and lower bumpers, front and rear. Dark tint lenses to head lamps and tail lamps, black door mirrors and black split oval tailpipes complete the striking exterior.

Inside a luxuriously refined cabin, a unique Bentayga S style can be found using new seats, unique stitching, a new colour split and Alcantara® to reflect the striking exterior and increased dynamic ability. Colour accents on the instrument panel, centre console, door pads and seat bolsters as well as Alcantara® to seat cushion and back inserts, steering wheel and gear lever, give the Bentayga S a bold and contemporary style. ‘S’ badges can be found on the passenger fascia as well as new graphics in the driver’s instrument panel and illuminated treadplates, denoting the model.

Bentley’s sector-defining and market-leading luxury SUV is available in four, five or seven seat configurations, and since it entered the market in 2016, more than 25,000 customers have taken delivery of a Bentayga. The fourth model in the Bentayga range joins the efficient plug-in Hybrid, the 4.0-litre turbocharged V8, and the powerful 6.0-litre, 12-cylinder Speed.

Sublime Power and Performance

The Bentayga S features Bentley’s renowned 4.0-litre, twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine, combining immense power with impressive fuel economy. The latest-generation engine develops 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft. (770 Nm) of torque, with a 0-60 mph (0–100 km/h) time of 4.4 (4.5) seconds and a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h). This class-leading performance is complemented by a range of 406 miles (654 km), with CO2 emissions of 294 g/km.

Deploying the power as effectively as possible, Bentley Dynamic Ride is fitted as standard and was the world’s first electric active roll control technology that utilises an unrivalled 48V system. The system can react within 0.3s with up to 1,300 Nm of torque to counteract lateral rolling forces when cornering, ensuring maximum tyre contact to deliver class-leading cabin stability, ride comfort and exceptional handling.

Similar to the recently launched Continental GT Speed, where the boundaries of grand touring comfort versus engaging performance have been extended through chassis mode selection, the Bentayga S now offers increased capability through an enhanced SPORT mode over a standard Bentayga.

In SPORT, improved steering feel, greater turn-in response and further reduced body-roll is possible due to an additional 15 per cent increase in air suspension damping and a unique Electronic Stability Control and Bentley Dynamic Ride tune.

Recalibration of Bentley’s Torque Vectoring by Brake system – whereby the car lightly brakes the inside rear wheel at corner entry to sharpen the front axle turn-in – has made Bentayga S even more responsive to drive.

A new sports exhaust is included as standard, with free-flowing primary and secondary pipes improving flow and combining with reduced perforations in the muffler to deliver enhanced character and volume, giving a more performance-oriented feel.

The Bentayga’s comprehensive off-road abilities remain, with the optional All-Terrain Specification bringing four dedicated off-road modes (Snow and Wet Grass, Dirt and Gravel, Mud and Trail, and Sand) along with a 500 mm wading depth.

Bentayga ‘S’ – True Road Presence

The youthful, muscular exterior design of the new Bentayga S reflects a truly dynamic driving experience. Stylish and purposeful in equal measure, the sporting nature of the Bentayga S is clearly visible from every angle, and made more dramatic with a suite of changes that change the character of the car both inside and out.

The Bentayga’s already striking road presence is amplified still further on the ‘S’ with black treatment to all exterior brightware, matched with black door mirrors and black-painted side sills. These features are enhanced by dark tint treatment to the headlamps and elliptical tail lamps, together with new high gloss black on the lower bumper grilles. A larger rear spoiler on the Bentayga S that both extends the roofline in profile and provides increased aerodynamic stability at speed is complemented by black painted, split oval, sport exhaust tailpipes, and unique exterior badging.

The new unique 22” wheel style is dramatic and mirrored from the centre line of the vehicle, ensuring that the spokes (appearing like ‘scythes’), point in the same direction on both sides of the vehicle. Available in three finishes, silver painted is standard, with full gloss black or black and bright polished being optional. The black and bright polished wheel is highly labour intensive – firstly the rim is ceramic polished, before the bright areas are masked off to allow for gloss black paint to be applied, ahead of a final finish – polished by hand.

A Unique Cabin – Luxuriously Equipped

The ‘S’ colour split introduces Alcantara® to the cabin of the V8-powered Bentayga, across the seat cushions and back rest centre panels, gear lever, steering wheel, upper trim and headlining creating a performance-focused yet luxurious interior.

A new fluted seat design is available in four, five and seven seat configurations. The introduction of a new, unique and modern seat design provides a more sporting aesthetic with clean simple stitch lines through the shoulder areas. The new stitching design defines the fluting, available to match either primary or secondary hide colour, and combines with the Alcantara® elements to complete the new aesthetic. The seat backrests are finished with an embroidered ‘S’ motif.

A unique and elegant fascia badge adorns the dashboard in front of the passenger, with a similarly themed Bentayga S treadplate that illuminates when stepping in or out of the vehicle.

The Bentayga S shares a fully digital driver’s information panel with the Bentayga Speed, with pronounced dial graphics that take influence from high-end chronographs. The display brings a contemporary look to the cockpit, can be customised to the driver’s requirements and features real-time lighting effects with elegant animations.

The high-resolution screen can be viewed in either Classic or Expanded format. In Classic, the display shows the traditional two-dial design of speedometer and tachometer. In Expanded, the right dial is replaced with an area for maps and media information.

SOURCE: Bentley