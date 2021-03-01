Bentley appoints new Regional Director in Asia Pacific

Bentley Motors today announces the appointment of Nico Kuhlmann as the Regional Director of Asia Pacific, with effect from 1 March 2021. He succeeds Bernd Pichler who now leads Bentley Motors China as Managing Director.

With more than 16 years of experience across a number of senior Sales and Marketing positions for Porsche, Kuhlmann was most recently the Marketing Director at Porsche Asia Pacific. He will lead and manage the Bentley brand and its retailers across the region, that includes Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Kuhlmann first started his automotive career as Regional Sales Manager at Porsche Asia Pacific in Singapore. After which, he relocated to Miami, Florida to take on the role of Marketing Director at Porsche Latin America for two year. Following this, he returned to lead as Sales Director and subsequently as Marketing Director in the Asia Pacific region.

Commenting on the appointment, Chris Craft, Member of the Board for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales at Bentley Motors, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Nico to the team at Bentley. With his broad experience and knowledge of the region, he is well-positioned to further our ambition as we progress on our Beyond100 strategic programme to be the leader in sustainable luxury mobility.

“I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to Bernd Pichler for his dedication in this role. Under his leadership, we attained record sales in Asia Pacific in 2020 and his contributions have laid the foundation for further growth in the region. I’m sure he will continue this positive trend in China.”

SOURCE: Bentley