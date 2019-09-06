Bentley announces details of new model year Continental GT as V8 derivitive arrives

Bentley has announced new model year details for its ground-breaking Continental GT, the GT V8, and the introduction of new features.

A Panoramic Glass Roof is now available on the Continental GT W12, whilst High Gloss Carbon Fibre technical finish for fascia and doors is now offered on all models.

Courtesy of its powerful V8 petrol engine, the Continental GT V8 blends a lively and engaging drive with unparalleled levels of luxury and cutting-edge technology.

The V8 model has recently launched on Bentley’s car configurator, where customers can explore the vast array of options available to build a truly unique car matching perfectly individual tastes, needs and lifestyle. Often regarded as one of the most configurable cars available, the Continental GT has 7 billion different configurations possible alone.

Giving a new perspective on the occupants’ Extraordinary Journey whilst illuminating the exquisite craftsmanship of the Bentley’s cabin, a Panoramic Glass Roof is now offered as a cost option – starting at £3,150 – on the Continental GT Coupe W12.

The sunroof is equipped with polarised glass that reduces glare allowing the passenger a clearer view of their surroundings, and an interior blind that is electronically operated from the console for when they wish to feel cocooned by the luxurious cabin of their Continental GT. The blind is clad in Alcantara® that matches one of the 15 headliner colours available from the Bentley palette.

A further stylish option now available on all Continental GT models is a High Gloss Carbon Fibre technical finish. Reinforcing the luxurious feel for which Bentley cabins are renowned, the High Gloss Carbon Fibre is applied to the fascia and door waistrails, while the centre console is Piano Black Veneer.

The Continental GT V8 is equipped with a new-generation 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged engine developing 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft (770 Nm) of torque. It combines immense power with impressive fuel efficiency, plus a characterful V8 burble though the stylish quad exhaust pipes.

Designed, engineered and handcrafted in Crewe, Great Britain, the third generation Continental GT V8 and GT V8 Convertible combine driver-focussed performance with exquisite refinement and cutting-edge technology.

SOURCE: Bentley