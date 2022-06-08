On June 8, 2022, “AVTOVAZ” JSC resumed car production – the first LADA Granta Classic cars of 2022 model year rolled off the assembly line

On June 8, 2022, “AVTOVAZ” JSC resumed car production – the first LADA Granta Classic cars of 2022 model year rolled off the assembly line. The LADA Granta in the trim level presented will be the most affordable new passenger car on the Russian market. The model was developed with the objective of ensuring maximum possible localization of the car excluding the impact of imported components’ shortage.

Compared with the standard LADA Granta Classic, the list of standard equipment of the Granta Classic’22 trim level was changed: it was added with systems improving design and comfort, which were previously available only in the top versions. These are the door moldings painted in body color, heating, power windows and 15-inch alloy wheels available as an option

The Classic’22 trim level also features electric power steering, front power windows, ISOFIX child seats’ attachment points, daytime running lights, on-board computer, central locking, multimedia ready with 4 speakers, 14-inch steel wheels with decorative caps. The car is equipped with reliable and fuel-efficient engine developing 90 hp mated with manual transmission. The LADA Granta also has spacious interior capable of transforming and the suspension uniting high cross-country ability and energy efficiency.

The cost of the new trim level will be announced in the near-term. The Classic’22 configuration will be available for the LADA Granta family cars in the sedan, liftback, station wagon bodies, as well special Drive Active modification.

President of “AVTOVAZ” JSC Maksim Sokolov: “Today, after a long stop, AVTOVAZ resumed car production. Ensuring the personnel employment of the car plant is one of the top priorities we have. And, of course, we have to further produce the most popular and affordable cars of the Russian market, which do not depend on the imported components’ shortage. To do this, the company jointly with federal and regional authorities are actively involved in the development of competencies of Russian suppliers”

SOURCE: AvtoVAZ