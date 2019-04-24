AVL´s state-of-the-art equipment for new research facility in Bath

The University of Bath, Great Britain, has appointed AVL to supply its new research facility, the Institute for Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems (IAAPS). IAAPS will be a global center of excellence to help the automotive industry meet future air quality standards. Located in Bristol and Bath Science Park in the southwest of England, it is scheduled to open at the end of 2020.

​​​​​​​AVL provides state-of-the-art research facilities set to deliver deep insights into the complex nature of the transition to future Ultra Low and Zero Emission Vehicles. These include electrification drives, energy storage, and battery management as well as next generation fuels and highly efficient combustion engines. The aim of this state-of-the-art facility is to strengthen current research areas and open new areas with a specific focus on whole vehicle assessments, specifically under realworld driving conditions.

Wolfgang Puntigam, Global Business Unit Manager of Integrated Open Development Platform at AVL: “IAAPS represents a very advanced hub to jointly develop our Integrated and Open Development Platform (IODP) which aims at faster, better, and more affordable development processes. With this leading-edge hub, we will be able to advance the digitalization of the vehicle development process and train future development engineers.”

Rob Oliver, IAAPS Chief Engineer, said, “I’m delighted that we will be partnering with AVL on the installation of the high-spec testing facilities that will make IAAPS stand out as a center of excellence for research across all drive system types. AVL’s reputation as a leader in the development, simulation, and testing of powertrain systems aligns perfectly with Bath’s expertise in delivering automotive propulsion research with impact.”

SOURCE: AVL