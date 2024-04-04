AVL once again patent champion

AVL once again emerges as the Austrian ranking winner with 211 patent applications in 2023

With 211 new patent applications, AVL List GmbH once again emerges as the winner in the Austrian ranking of inventors. The research and development company headquartered in Graz holds two-thirds of the patents filed in 2023 in the field of sustainable mobility- and stationary technologies. Almost half of the patent applications relate to fuel cell and electrolysis applications. With its unwavering inventive spirit, AVL contributes to the economic growth of Styria as a research location.

With an increase of over 11 percent compared to the previous year, AVL was able to assert itself as the innovation leader in the ranking of Austrian inventors for the 13th time in a row. The company produced a particularly large number of innovations – 2/3 in total – in the field of electrification last year. 44 percent of applications were in the areas of fuel cells and electrolysis. In total, AVL has filed 236 patent applications for inventions in this field in recent years. The company has also produced further innovations in the battery, e-axle and e-drive sectors, among others.

Helmut List, Chairman and CEO, AVL: “A key factor is the innovative strength of AVL’s employees, who are constantly developing new and sustainable innovations for climate-neutral mobility. The focus here is on an approach that is open to all technologies available. It is clear that reducing CO2 emissions is unavoidable. To achieve this, all existing solutions must be applied where the scarce green energy can be used most efficiently. AVL is making great strides in this regard, also because we have invested over 10 percent of our turnover in our own research in 2023.”

Mario Hartinger, Head of Intellectual Property, AVL: “AVL is proud to once again lead the field of Austria’s most innovative companies. For the first time, we have registered over 200 patents. Our inventions concern precisely the topics of the future that are paving the way for a sustainable world of mobility.”

SOURCE: AVL