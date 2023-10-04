AutoTech breakthrough recognizes Harman as 2023 “Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Company of the Year”

Annual awards program recognizes innovation in automotive and transportation technologies around the globe

HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., today announced it has been selected as “Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Company of the Year” in the fourth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.

The HARMAN Connectivity product lineup, including HARMAN’s latest Telematics Control Unit (TCU), the HARMAN Savari StreetWAVE Roadside Unit (RSU), and the HARMAN Savari MECWAVE edge-based software application platform, is a comprehensive ecosystem of V2X-connected devices and software products that are transforming the connected vehicle segment. The products can be implemented individually or together, ensuring seamless connectivity across vehicles and infrastructure through the combination of PC-5 (short range) and Uu (Cellular) based V2X technologies.

“We’re grateful to AutoTech Breakthrough for being their choice for ‘Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Company of the Year.’ This award exemplifies everything we are working towards as automotive technology integration experts, seamlessly keeping vehicles and drivers situationally aware even in complex environments,” said Ram Iyer, Senior Vice President of Connectivity, at HARMAN. “From hardware components to highly integrated platforms and solutions, our true strength emerges when these products unite. These products aid in our goal to stay ahead of the needs of road users and the ever-changing world around them.”

The automotive industry is now at a critical intersection of technology where communication, information and control have become pervasive aspects of everyday life. HARMAN’s TCU is a first-to-market, 5G-ready platform that brings the best of 5G and C-V2X to meet every manufacturer’s needs. With this TCU, HARMAN enables users to upgrade from 4G to 5G connected experiences at a time of their choosing and facilitates real-world V2X communication, laying the groundwork for connected and automated driving.

StreetWAVE is a critical node for vehicular connectivity. It leverages C-V2X technologies to enable a critical communication framework between infrastructure and vehicles. This enhances traffic management and efficiency, improving safety for vehicle occupants and pedestrians. It is ideal for city municipalities, government organizations, and telecom companies, enabling them to digitize their infrastructure for the future of connected vehicles.

MECWAVE powers connected vehicle experiences and digital applications, including on-road situational awareness, through optimized software. With MECWAVE, HARMAN brings contextual awareness, assisting drivers with traffic light and on-road insights in a timely manner, enhancing safety, and mobility experiences. MECWAVE is built to scale across vehicles and benefits from 5G and C-V2X infrastructure for future ecosystems.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“When combined, the HARMAN TCU, StreetWAVE, and MECWAVE drive greater connectivity between vehicles, connected infrastructure, and people, ensuring drivers are well equipped to be situationally aware. HARMAN’s V2X technology is truly bridging automotive and infrastructure products,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “Mobility is more than getting from one place to another, and this is just another aspect of our lives that has become connected. HARMAN’s dynamic portfolio of innovative Automotive solutions is advancing the in-vehicle experience for the way people live and play today.”

SOURCE: Harman