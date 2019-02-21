Autotalks and MediaTek cooperate to help car makers and tier-1s integrate C-V2X and telematics securely and efficiently

MediaTek (TWSE: 2454), a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year, and Autotalks, a world leader in V2X (Vehicle to Everything) communication solutions, are cooperating on integrating V2X and telematics. As part of the cooperation, the two companies have completed a joint reference design for Telematics Control Unit (TCU) integrated with a global V2X chipset. The reference design is based on Autotalks’ global V2X chipset and MediaTek’s newest technology, an automotive-grade cellular modem SoC, enabling a secure, robust and cost-effective global TCU architecture.

The joint design can serve as a reference to car-makers and Tier-1s for an optimal, cybersecure and flexible telematics unit integrated with physically isolated global V2X chipset to ensure domain separation between safety (V2X) and Telematics (Vehicle to Network – V2N) domains.

In terms of technological versatility, Autotalks’ and MediaTek’s solution is global and offers a single configurable platform supporting both DSRC and C-V2X/LTE-V2X. Separating the telematics unit from the NAD yields flexibility and benefits in terms of cybersecurity: an attack on the NAD does not propagate to V2X and the physical isolation helps simplify the certification process.

MediaTek’s automotive-grade cellular modem SoC supports the operating temperature required by the automotive industry, and assures automatic emergency call (eCall) reliable operation even in extreme environmental conditions. It provides data protection, best-in-class connectivity for telematics applications and a highly integrated design for reduced system complexity, lower design costs and a smaller form factor.

“Autotalks is glad to join forces with MediaTek for designing the future TCU architecture,” explained Ram Shallom, Autotalks’ VP of Business Development and Marketing in Asia-Pacific. “Our joint reference design will answer the growing market need for a cybersecure and cost-effective Telematics platform with V2X, ahead of the deployment timeline of global automakers.”

“Our newest automotive-grade cellular modem SoC, has integrated security for Telematics data protection along with a built-in application processor, so original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can introduce more easily innovative secure services and applications to market,” said JC Hsu, corporate Vice President at MediaTek. “Through our collaboration with Autotalks, who delivers the most cybersecure global V2X connectivity, drivers and passengers can stay safe and securely connected when they are on the go.”

SOURCE: Autotalks