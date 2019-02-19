Autotalks and CEVA collaborate on world’s first global V2X solution

In advance of MWC19™, CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, and Autotalks, a world leader in V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communications solutions, announced today that the companies collaborated to add C-V2X Rel. 14/15 support to the CEVA-XC DSP based Autotalks chipset, making it the world’s first and only available solution capable of supporting both DSRC and C-V2X direct communications. The solution was demonstrated at CES 2019 by leading automotive tiers HARMAN, Valeo and others.

V2X communication is heading to mass-market adoption as the world’s largest OEMs announced intentions to equip their new car models with the technology. In recent years, V2X diverged into two different technologies, DSRC and C-V2X, with fundamentally different architectures, making it difficult to harmonize a single global solution. Autotalks, leveraging the software-defined capabilities of the CEVA-XC DSP in its chipset, addresses the need for a global solution by equipping its mass-market ready 2nd generation chipsets with C-V2X in addition to their native support of DSRC, at the highest security level.

Amos Freund, VP R&D at Autotalks, commented: “Autotalks and CEVA have enjoyed a long and successful relationship, with their unique expertise in cellular and communication DSPs perfectly complementing our wireless know-how. The CEVA-XC DSP allowed us to quickly and seamlessly implement C-V2X support on our chipset in addition to DSRC, resulting in the world’s first and only truly secure global V2X solution.”

Michael Boukaya, vice president and general manager of the wireless business unit at CEVA, stated: “We are proud to have collaborated with Autotalks to extend their leadership in V2X communication solutions and become the first company in the world to support both C-V2X and DSRC on their automotive qualified AEC-Q100 grade 2 chipset. This use case perfectly illustrates the benefits of using a powerful programmable vector DSP like our CEVA-XC for communication SoCs, allowing new features and standards to be implemented in software on existing silicon.”

Autotalks’ deployment-ready, 2nd generation V2X chipset is the world’s first available solution which supports both DSRC based on 802.11p/ITS-G5 standards and C-V2X based on 3GPP specifications. The chipset allows customers to easily toggle between DSRC and C-V2X communications. The new chipset isolates V2X from the cellular Network Access Device (NAD), thus providing domain separation & security, scalability and potential cost-optimizations of Telematic Control Unit (TCU) deployments. The separation of V2X from in-vehicle infotainment ensures that the safety related purpose of the V2X system is not compromised. Furthermore, V2X isolation combined with Autotalks’ recognized cyber security leadership enables a truly secure platform. Autotalks’ global V2X chipset is currently available for customer and partner C-V2X demonstrations. Autotalks will present in Mobile World Congress taking place in Barcelona on 25th-28th of February in Hall 5 Stand 5E71.

SOURCE: CEVA