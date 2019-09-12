Autonomous in Continental’s and EasyMile’s Robo-Taxi at the International Motor Show (IAA)

At the IAA, the technology company Continental, together with the French company EasyMile, of which Continental has been a shareholder since 2017, will be demonstrating the mobility of the future – quite literally. The two companies have set up a demonstration track for a driverless Robo-Taxi between Hall 9 and the IAA Test Drive on the West Outdoor Area.

Trade fair visitors can commute autonomously and powered only by electricity between two stops. In addition, a second CUbE vehicle is parked at one of the stops, which visitors can take a good look at. The Robo-Taxi CUbE is a Continental development platform for driverless vehicles technologies based on the EZ10 shuttle and driverless software from EasyMile. The shuttle service runs on all days of the fair during opening hours. The Robo-Taxi drives independently, a safety operator on board monitors the driving systems during the demonstration drives.

The technology for autonomous vehicles, which Continental and EasyMile use in the CUbE, is ready for series production and is already in use worldwide in countries such as the USA, Japan, China, Singapore and Germany: It is currently being used in several pilot projects on manageable, public routes as well as in demarcated areas at company sites, university campuses or trade fair grounds. In just a few years, however, self-driving Robo-Taxis could become an important addition to existing mobility systems because they are environmentally friendly, flexible, safe and thus suitable for numerous transportation tasks.

The requisite technology is now ready for use. This is underlined by the driving demonstration of the CUbE during the IAA. This vehicle is equipped with laser sensors, cameras and radar sensors. In this way, the location can be determined precisely and at the same time obstacles and potentially critical situations can be identified in good time. Proven products from high-volume passenger car production are intelligently integrated and modified, making them suitable for a completely new type of mobility.

SOURCE: Continental