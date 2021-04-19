Automobili Lamborghini: sales soaring, record first quarter

Automobili Lamborghini closes the first quarter of 2021 with another record achieved. The Sant’Agata Bolognese super sports manufacturer delivered 2,422 cars from January to March, marking its best results ever. The increase in sales was +25% over the same period of 2020 and is 22% higher than the first quarter of 2019, which now stands as the second best ever.

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “Lamborghini continues to respond to strong market demand with a growing appeal despite the ongoing market challenges and uncertainties. We have a very positive outlook ahead for this year, thanks to an order bank that has grown by 25% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and already covers nine months of production. We are ready to pursue the new objectives we have set and to respond concretely, with significant innovations, to the moment of extensive transformation that is affecting the automotive industry as a whole.”

The Urus continues to be the most popular Lamborghini model (1,382 units), followed by Huracán (753) and Aventador (287). Among the markets, the United States, China and Germany have shown positive momentum at this early stage of the year.

SOURCE: Lamborghini