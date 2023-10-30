Automobili Lamborghini closes the first nine months of 2023 with an operating result exceeding the fiscal year 2022

New records in turnover, operating profit and deliveries

Automobili Lamborghini’s first nine months of 2023 closed with excellent numbers, breaking records in terms of sales, turnover and profitability and setting historic milestones for the company. For the first time in the history of Lamborghini, turnover exceeded the €2 billion mark after nine months, an +5.2% increase compared to the previous year. At the same time the operating result amounted to €618 million, exceeding the level of the fiscal year 2022.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, says: “Our growth path continues, which translates once again into new records for the company and testifies to the farsightedness of our decisions and our ability to adapt to contexts. The Direzione Cor Tauri programme will continue in the coming months with an important step, represented by the first deliveries to customers of Revuelto, the first plug-in hybrid in our history.”

Paolo Poma, Managing Director and CFO of Automobili Lamborghini, adds: “The results of the first nine months of the year confirm the excellent work we are carrying out in executing our strategy. Exceeding the operating result for the fiscal year 2022 by September, while simultaneously improving profitability, testifies to Automobili Lamborghini’s further growth potential. The expectations for the last quarter propel the company towards the best financial year ever and further strengthen our positioning in the luxury segment.”

In terms of deliveries, the record stands at 7,744 cars with a +4.2% increase compared to the previous year. Sales numbers refer almost exclusively to the two internal combustion-engined models Urus and Huracan, sold out until the end of production expected in the second half of 2024, after which the range will be fully hybridized.

In terms of deliveries in the macro-areas, the three regions EMEA, America and Asia Pacific distributed 3,117, 2,728 and 1,899 cars respectively. In terms of individual markets, the United States remains in first place (2,342 cars delivered), followed by Germany (709 units), the United Kingdom (688), the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau (643), Japan (434), Middle East (370) and Italy (336).

The third quarter of 2023 has brought many innovations that demonstrate Lamborghini’s future-focused strategy, with initiatives by the company coinciding with constant growth. In August, during Monterey Car Week the Lanzador concept car was presented as a world premiere: a visionary preview of Lamborghini’s future fourth model line. The Lanzador concept gives an insight into the first fully electric model of the company to be built from 2028.

Lanzador sets the course in Lamborghini’s electrification journey, announced in 2021 as part of the “Direzione Cor Tauri” strategy. It is in light of this constant attention to environmental issues that the Sant’Agata Bolognese company, in September, was named among the 2023/2024 Sustainability Champions. This is a prestigious award given by the ITQF (German Institute for Quality and Finance), which every year elects the companies most committed to protecting the environment.

Lamborghini’s growth and acceleration in these first nine months also translates into the number of new dealers opened worldwide. In the third quarter, four new dealerships were inaugurated: Sapporo, Lugano, Verona and Budapest, reinforcing the company’s global reach that today sees 182 dealers in 54 markets.

Automobili Lamborghini also predicts positive results in terms of numbers in the last quarter of 2023, with excellent expectations for goals to be achieved.

SOURCE: Lamborghini