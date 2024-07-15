Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2024 spotlights advancements in automotive mobility solutions

Malaysia’s new vehicle sales grew by eight percent to 260,236 units in the first four months of 2024 compared to the corresponding period of last year

Malaysia’s new vehicle sales grew by eight percent to 260,236 units in the first four months of 2024 compared to the corresponding period of last year[1]. To keep pace with the market development, the upcoming edition of Automechanika Kuala Lumpur, taking place from 1 to 3 August, will showcase a variety of cutting-edge automotive solutions, products and services across near 10,000 sqm from Hall 1 – 5 of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. The fair will feature a full spectrum of fringe events reflecting smart mobility, new energy vehicles, manufacturing, logistics & fleets, aftermarket and sustainability & lifestyle trends under Malaysia’s automotive transition.

Malaysia’s automotive market is undergoing a transition driven by new energy vehicle development and technological advancement. The nation’s New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP 2030) has also provided policy support for the growth of electric vehicle industry through governance, incentives, regulations and harmonisation of standards and more[2].

Ms Fiona Chiew, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, commented: “Smart mobility, electrification, digitalisation and sustainability are guiding the transition of the automotive industry, while the uptake of electric vehicles is driving technological innovation and sustainable development. In this regard, Automechanika Kuala Lumpur will incorporate these trends to foster the shift towards a greener and more advanced automotive industry.”

Revolving around emerging trends in the electric vehicle market, the debuting Automotive Mobility Solutions Zone will feature the latest provisions for urban development, city planning and smart mobility. It is set to offer a deeper understanding of the policy backdrop and developmental landscape of the new energy vehicle sector, advancing sustainability in the automotive industry. Showcases will cover electric vehicles, battery systems, charging technologies, digitalisation, Internet of Things (IoT) and more. Leading brands and companies exhibiting in the zone include Hella, Henkel, Launch, Scoot-A-Long and Vanli.

In addition, the Automotive Mobility Solutions Conference (1 – 2 August) will echo themes reflected at this dedicated zone. It will explore smart mobility solutions, electrification and digitalisation, automotive logistics, warehousing and supply chains, fleet management and automotive manufacturing, transformation and automation, as well as sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). The strong line-up of speakers involves Bosch Rexroth, Forwardlog, Henkel, MARii, MDEC, SHRDC, Swift, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Volkswagen, Volvo Trucks, ZEVA and more.

In response to the growing demand for e-commerce, ridesharing and food delivery services, the Commercial Vehicle & Fleet Zone will introduce parts & components solutions, tools for the maintenance of buses and trucks, as well as fleets like motorcycles, cars and light vehicles.

Elsewhere, the Automotive Repair, Maintenance & Care / Body & Paint / Accessories & Customising Zone will showcase a wide range of products, technologies and solutions in the aftermarket, including diagnostic and repair, equipment and tools, car wash, car care, detailing, oils, lubricants, body and paint, and replacement parts. Highlighted exhibitors include Alientech, Autel, FlexiShield, Launch, OBD, Reflek, Thinkcar and TOPDON.

To equip participants with updated knowledge in the automotive aftermarket, the Collision Repair Training Workshop (1 – 3 August) will also make a comeback. The workshop will leverage the innovative Whole Vehicle Training Platform, inviting industry experts to share their in-depth insights into the market. For example, ESnet Academy Sdn Bhd will offer a detailed overview of electric vehicle systems, diagnostics and efficiency, while ISQ and 3M will explore topics related to personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as body and paint. It is set to provide attendees valuable hands-on demonstrations and theory-based discussions. The event is geared towards technicians, mechanics, and workshop owners.

Another highlight of the show is autoFEST@KL (19:00 – 21:00, 2 August). Here, the audience will be able to enjoy and experience a collection of interactive, entertaining events and activities. For instance, the autoFEST@KL Music Party will provide participants with a networking platform to mingle with industry peers while enjoying performances from singers, dancers and DJs. Car enthusiasts can also take part in interactive events like DIY Workshops and Gaming sessions as well as enjoy the presentations and displays that highlight the charm of motorsports and the timeless appeal of classic cars throughout the three-day event.

SOURCE: Automechanika Kuala Lumpur