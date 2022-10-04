Kia announces September 2022 global sales results

September global sales at 249,146 units, up 11.0% y/y

Kia Corporation recorded total global sales of 249,146 units in September 2022, a 11.0 percent increase year-on-year.

The brand’s SUV line-up led global sales during September, with the Sportage and the Seltos achieving the highest numbers. The Sportage recorded global sales of 42,168 units, followed by the Seltos with 28,847 units. The Sorento SUV followed, recording 20,122 units in September.

Sales outside of Korea

Outside of Korea, Kia posted sales of 209,137 units, up 10.9 percent year-on-year. The Sportage and the Seltos SUVs continued to lead Kia’s sales momentum with 37,727 and 25,334 units, respectively. The US, Asia-Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa regions and South and Central America regions all recorded robust sales results.

Korea sales

Kia recorded sales of 40,009 units in Korea, up 11.8 percent year-on-year. Also in the domestic market, the Sorento recorded sales of 5,335 units to lead the brand’s domestic sales. This was followed by the Sportage SUV, which achieved 4,441 units.

Business outlook

Kia’s Global sales so far has increased 2% year-to-date. Going forward, in response to the market’s current challenges, Kia will continue to adjust its production in line with inventory status and to minimize production disruption. Building on competitive new models such as the all-electric EV6 – named the 2022 European Car of the Year in February – Kia will create positive sales momentum and enhance profitability, while continuing to rapidly transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

Sales Result (September)

Subject Sept–22 Sept-21 YoY change Aug-22 MoM change 2022 YTD 2021 YTD YTD change Korea sales 40,009 35,801 11.8% 41,404 -3.4% 395,300 403,348 -2.0% Overseas sales 209,137 188,556 10.9% 201,505 3.8% 1,775,974 1,725,062 3.0% Global sales 249,146 224,357 11.0% 242,909 2.6% 2,171,274 2,128,410 2.0%

* Sales results are based on wholesale.

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

SOURCE: Kia