Autoliv’s Research Advisory Board accelerates insights in automotive safety and new safety solutions for mobility and society

Autoliv, Inc., the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, strengthens its insights in automotive safety and the wider mobility safety arena, as Bryan Reimer and Hasse Johansson joins the Autoliv Research Advisory Board

Autoliv, Inc., the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, strengthens its insights in automotive safety and the wider mobility safety arena, as Bryan Reimer and Hasse Johansson joins the Autoliv Research Advisory Board.

Bryan Reimer, Ph.D., is a Research Scientist in the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics, a researcher in the AgeLab, and the Associate Director of The New England University Transportation Center at MIT. Bryan’s research seeks to develop theoretical and applied insights into driver behavior, an area that is highly important for Autoliv.

Hasse Johansson is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee at Autoliv and a member of the Board of Directors at the company since 2018. He has a background as EVP Research & Development at Scania and experience of transformational innovation relating to automation, electrification, and connectivity, which are all vital areas for Autoliv.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bryan Reimer and Hasse Johansson to the Autoliv Research Advisory Board. Their experience will bring valuable insights to our board, as we aim to find solutions to the next generation of challenges associated with driver attention management, distraction, automation, and the use of advanced driver assistance systems to maximize mobility and safety,” says Cecilia Sunnevång, VP Autoliv Research.

Spearheading the transformation of the automotive industry

Autoliv, the world’s largest automotive safety supplier, is taking the position as the global leader in the wider mobility safety arena, beyond the light vehicle safety industry.

“In the coming years, we want to go from a solid industry leader to a true industry transformer, not just by leading, but also by setting the trends in our industry. Therefore, our mission encompasses safety for mobility and society”, says Mikael Bratt, President and CEO, Autoliv.

Mobility refers to a multi-modal view of transporting people and goods, as well as related services, that go further than Autoliv’s traditional market of safety for light vehicles.

Pushing the boundaries of technology

In the Autoliv Research Advisory Board, distinguished members exchange ideas, insights, and theories from their respective fields on an ongoing basis. This results in academic progress and in new sophisticated products and strategies for the automotive safety market.

The Autoliv Research Advisory Board consists of:

Bryan Reimer – Ph.D. Research Scientist in the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics, a researcher in the AgeLab, and the Associate Director of The New England University Transportation Center at MIT.

Hasse Johansson – MSc in Electrical Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden, member of Audit and Risk Committee at Autoliv and an independent director since 2018. Former EVP Research & Development at Scania. Managing Director of Johansson Teknik & Form.

John Bolte IV – Professor at The Ohio State University and Director of the Injury Biomechanics Research Center (IBRC).

Maria Segui-Gomez – Full Professor in Public Health in Spain, Adjunct Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins University, School of Public Health. Visiting Professor at University of Virginia School of Medicine. MD, MPH, MSc and ScD graduate from both University of Barcelona School of Medicine (1991 & 1993) and the Harvard University School of Public Health (1995 & 1999).

Tomiji Sugimoto – Formerly Vice President of the automotive technology research division at Honda R&D Americas and Executive Chief Engineer at Honda Automotive R&D Center, and recognized Fellow by SAE International.

Jan Olsson – MSc Mechanical Engineering. Vice President Engineering (1997-2005) and Research (2005-2014), Autoliv. Chairman for the program Traffic Safety and Autonomous Vehicles, at FFI. Strategic vehicle research and innovation (FFI) is a partnership program run jointly by the Swedish state and Swedish automotive industry. The program finances research, innovation and development related to the environment and safety.

Mikael Bratt – President and CEO, Autoliv.

Jordi Lombarte – Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Autoliv.

Cecilia Sunnevång – Vice President Research, Autoliv.- Scott Dershem – Vice President Development, Autoliv.

SOURCE: Autoliv