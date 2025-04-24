Autoliv partner with Formula E to enhance automotive safety awareness

Autoliv, Inc., a global leader in automotive safety, is entering a partnership with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

This collaboration aims to promote the use of safety equipment and highlight technological advancements for racers and everyday drivers, showcasing Autoliv's market leading products and technologies.

Today Autoliv announced that the company will be the new Official Mobility Safety Partner for ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The partnership provides Autoliv with a platform to showcase its expertise and improve awareness of automotive safety in an electric racing setting.

“We are proud to partner with Formula E and showcase our expertise in automotive and electrical safety,” said Gabriella Etemad, Senior Vice President Communications of Autoliv. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our journey to show how we empower safety within the automotive industry.

The first year of the partnership between Autoliv and Formula E will focus on three core areas:

Increase the usage and understanding of safety equipment: Through Formula E’s platform and fan base, Autoliv aims to inspire people to always use seatbelts, choose vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems, and to drive safely in every traffic situation.

Through Formula E’s platform and fan base, Autoliv aims to inspire people to always use seatbelts, choose vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems, and to drive safely in every traffic situation. Inspire current and future talent : Autoliv aims to promote safety mindset with a global audience of all ages, sharing a common interest in automotive advancements and inspiring careers within the automotive safety sector.

: Autoliv aims to promote safety mindset with a global audience of all ages, sharing a common interest in automotive advancements and inspiring careers within the automotive safety sector. Electrical car safety: Over the coming years, Autoliv will continue to explore and develop cutting-edge safety technologies for electrical vehicles.

“This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to making vehicles safer for everyone, and we are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership can bring for advancing global automotive safety standards,” said Gabriella Etemad.

Tiziana Di Gioia, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula E, said, “As we have some of the fastest and most advanced race cars in global motorsport going wheel to wheel on our circuits, safety is our number one priority. This focus and attention to detail aligns perfectly with Autoliv’s own ethos and business strategy. Collectively, we won’t just promote vehicle safety to our current fan and consumer bases but look how we can continually develop and deploy cutting edge systems in both the motorsport and automotive industries.”

The agreement begins in April 2025 and will feature several branding activations. This includes the Autoliv logo on the safety and medical car, as well as local activations at various racing locations.

