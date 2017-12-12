Autoliv declares dividend and sets date for shareholder AGM

The Board of Directors of the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), today declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share for the first quarter 2018.

The dividend will be payable on March 8, 2018, to holders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2018.

The Board of Directors has set Tuesday May 8, 2018 as the date for its annual meeting of shareholders to be held in Chicago, IL, USA . Only shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2018 will be entitled to be present and vote at the meeting. Notice of the annual meeting will be mailed to holders of record in late March.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.