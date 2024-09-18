Autoliv appoints Fabien Dumont as Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Autoliv Executive Management Team

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, appoints Fabien Dumont as Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Autoliv Executive Management Team.

Fabien Dumont previously served as Vice President Engineering in Autoliv China and has been with Autoliv since 1998. In leading the Autoliv China Engineering team, Fabien Dumont has played a vital role in developing innovations and technologies that support the fast-moving Chinese market. This includes leading the design and technological transformation of the steering wheel business in China.

China is an increasingly important innovation and growth hub for the global automotive industry, where the technology development is intense, with faster timelines to bring new products to market and a growing level of innovations.

“Fabien Dumont’s experience in both Operations and Engineering will be essential as we continue to bring the capabilities from the fast-moving China market and business to the rest of Autoliv. I am very pleased to welcome Fabien to the Executive Management Team, bringing valuable knowledge and perspectives,” said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.

Fabien Dumont will continue to be based in China and close to the fast-developing market. He succeeds Jordi Lombarte who continues as Senior Technical Advisor.

Mikael Bratt continued, “I thank Jordi Lombarte for his valued contribution to Autoliv in a period of intense business transformation and I look forward to his continued contributions.”

The change is effective immediately.

SOURCE: Autoliv