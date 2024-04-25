Auto China 2024 – Mercedes-Benz reinforces its “Inspired by China, Innovating in China” strategy with new products and localised developments

Expanded Research & Development Center Shanghai broadens the Mercedes‑Benz footprint and further reinforces the brand’s commitment to China

At and in the run-up to Auto China 2024, Mercedes-Benz is further strengthening its commitment to the Chinese market with a range of new models and technological capabilities. Key to this is the expansion of the Mercedes-Benz R&D footprint in China. At the Research & Development Center Shanghai, Mercedes-Benz is opening a new building comprising advanced hardware and software facilities designed to accelerate digital innovation.

This year’s Auto China is also the backdrop for two world premieres. The first was for the new Mercedes‑AMG flagship, the GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE, which took place on the sidelines of the Formula 1™ weekend in Shanghai. The second celebrated the arrival of the all-new electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class. It took place at a dedicated event in Beijing’s Art District 798 to mark the start of the show. This undisputed off-road icon takes pride of place on the stand alongside the full model portfolio, namely the all-new G 450 d (energy consumption combined: 10.0-8.7 l/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 261-227 g/km | CO₂ class: G)1, G 500 (energy consumption combined: 12.3-10.9 l/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 281-248 g/km | CO₂ class: G)1 and Mercedes-AMG G 63 (energy consumption combined: 15.7–14.7 l/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 358–335 g/km | CO₂ class: G)1. There will also be show debuts for the Concept CLA Class, the new E‑Class long-wheelbase, the updated all-electric Mercedes‑Benz EQS and the Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class and GLS Night Series (Mercedes‑Maybach GLS 600, energy consumption combined: 14.2-13.9 l/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 321-314 g/km | CO₂ class: G)1. Plus, a new partnership in China with Electronic Arts further strengthens the brand’s focus on delivering fully immersive in-car entertainment.

“China is our most important market and a crucial technology hub for the global automotive industry. China is also a trailblazer for technological innovations and future trends. That’s why we continue to invest in China, expand our R&D and industrial footprint and accelerate the transformation towards electrification, digitalisation, and carbon neutrality.”

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Cutting-edge R&D – accelerating technological transformation in China

Mercedes-Benz is reinforcing its innovation network in China with a new building at the R&D Center in Shanghai. This new facility will combine with the two existing R&D centres in Beijing to boost the development of connectivity, digitalisation and automated driving features. Mercedes-Benz will work with its local partners to continuously increase investment and deliver the best customer experience by creating superior digital experiences. To achieve this, the new R&D Center will focus on five key areas: (1) the upcoming Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA); (2) Mercedes‑Benz Operating System, MB.OS; (3) electric powertrain technology; (4) connectivity, AI and apps; and (5) Level 2+ partially automated driving. The strengthening of Mercedes‑Benz’s R&D network in China underlines its long-term commitment to the region.

“Our R&D teams in China make a significant contribution to our rapid progress in AI, autonomous driving and cutting-edge software in the world’s biggest car market. There’s no doubt that a strong R&D presence in China will continue to drive our ambition to lead the industry in electric drive and car software.”

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer

World premiere #1– the all-new electric G-Class

At Auto China 2024, Mercedes-Benz unveils the all-new electric G 580 with EQ Technology. The newest member of the G‑Class family has an advanced electric-drive system that sets new standards for performance and off-road capability. With four individually controlled electric motors and a range of exclusive off-road technologies, an exciting new era for the Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class has begun.

The GELÄNDEWAGEN. Electrified. | Mercedes-Benz Media

World premiere #2 – Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is not only the pinnacle of the AMG GT line-up, but it is also the first member of the GT family to come to China. Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and the AMG Electric Drive Unit, it generates a total system output of 600 kW (816 PS) and up to 1,420 Nm of torque. As a result, the new Mercedes‑AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is a sports coupé without equal and it leads the way in high-performance electrification.

World premiere of the new top model Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE in Shanghai | Mercedes-Benz Media

Auto China premiere #1 – Concept CLA Class

The first Mercedes-Benz designed on the upcoming Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) is the Concept CLA Class, which celebrates its market debut today. It offers a close-to-production insight into the upcoming family of vehicles that will redefine the class with exceptional efficiency and forward-looking sustainability. With an anticipated range of more than 750 km (466 miles) (WLTP), the new electric drive unit (MB.EDU) leads by a considerable margin. This represents a remarkable energy consumption of around 12 kWh/100 km. The drivetrain comprises an 800-volt architecture and 93-percent efficiency from battery to wheels over long distances. This setup enables high-power DC charging with up to 300 kW. The Concept CLA Class will also be the first vehicle to run the new Mercedes‑Benz Operating System, MB.OS. This is the primary enabler of the hyper-personalised Mercedes‑Benz user experience. Some of these features will be demonstrated on the stand via the Mercedes‑Benz seat box.

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class: the electric future of desire | Mercedes-Benz Media

Auto China premiere #2 – Mercedes-Benz EQS with enhanced EQ design and efficiency

At Auto China 2024, Mercedes‑Benz also announces a range of extensive updates to the all-electric EQS. In direct response to market and customer feedback, the current change year 2024 adds greater efficiency, technology, style and comfort. From a design standpoint, the EQS gains a redesigned grille and the iconic ‘standing star’ badge on the bonnet. The battery capacity has been increased from 108.4 kWh to 118 kWh, extending the range from 730 km 822 km[3]. Focusing on the technology, the 141-cm-wide MBUX Hyperscreen is now standard and the Automatic Lane Change (ALC) function is also available. Finally, the optional Rear Comfort Package Plus adds further refinement with many features, including backrests that can be reclined up to 38 degrees.

Extensive update: EQS now with an upright star and even more range | Mercedes-Benz Media

Auto China premiere #3 – Mercedes-Benz E-Class long wheelbase

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class L further underlines the brand’s commitment to China. Produced and developed locally, the new model features an extended wheelbase and distinctive design elements tailored to the local market. Inside, the fully immersive interior is distinguished by the new MBUX Superscreen and more than 10 additional features that are exclusive to China. For example, it has the Qualcomm 8295 Automotive Cockpit Platforms chip providing ultra-fast 5G connectivity. It also comes with a China-specific voice assistant and the Level 2+ Active Navigation Assist, which covers point-to-point partially automated driving on highways and city expressways in China.

World premiere of the E-Class with long wheelbase in China: An unmistakable business saloon benchmark | Mercedes-Benz Media

Auto China premiere #4 – Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and GLS Night Series

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and GLS Night Series also have their market premiere at Auto China 2024. The Night Series design package combines supreme aesthetics with exquisite, darkened motifs for a truly distinguished, more progressive appearance. It features elements in dark chrome, rose gold and Herringbone as well as an innovative new wheel design refined with a dark-glossy Maybach pattern. Furthermore, new two-tone paint finishes in silver and black hues are available as well as unique MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Nappa Leather colourways. An exclusive Night Series start-up animation for the MBUX interface and special ambient lighting compliment the Night Series color palette.

Night Series: A New Era of Design for Mercedes-Maybach | Mercedes-Benz Media

Future of in-car entertainment – from fully immersive audio to interactive video gaming

At the show, Mercedes-Benz is also announcing developments that will elevate in-car entertainment. Through a local partnership with Tencent and Electronic Arts, Need for Speed Mobile, which is based on one of the most successful video game series, will be available in Mercedes‑Benz vehicles by the end of this year in China. Also, MBUX SOUND DRIVE has its market launch at Auto China. This collaboration between Mercedes‑AMG and music entrepreneur will.i.am transforms the way we listen to music in the car. By using advanced software, the music reacts to how the car is being driven, turning every trip into a dynamic musical journey. MBUX SOUND DRIVE is also a world-first in series application.

Mercedes-AMG and will.i.am launch immersive MBUX SOUND DRIVE experience at CES 2024 | Mercedes-Benz Media

Mercedes-Benz announces cooperation with Tencent and Electronic Arts at Auto China 2024 | Mercedes-Benz Media

