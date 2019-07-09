Auto Alliance response to a letter from 24 governors to the president on fuel economy standards

“Automakers have said many times that we support year-over-year increases in fuel economy standards that align with marketplace realities, and we support one national program as the best path to preserve good auto jobs and keep new vehicles affordable for more Americans. It is untenable to face a marketplace with different standards in different states, but it is also untenable to face standards that rise so high that only a handful of electric vehicles can achieve them. We encourage both the federal government and states to come together and meet midway on a final rule that is good for the environment, achievable and consistent across the 50 states.”

SOURCE: AUTO ALLIANCE