Aurora releases Safety Report in preparation for driverless trucking

The new report highlights Aurora’s deep safety expertise and provides transparency into safety’s role in core self-driving systems

Aurora Innovation, the leader in autonomous trucking, released a thorough Driverless Safety Report that includes details on the company’s approach to safety engineering, cybersecurity, risk management, and more. Aurora is now in final preparations to launch its commercial self-driving trucking service in Texas.

The Driverless Safety Report is part of Aurora’s commitment to safety transparency, and details when, where, why, and how the company’s product, the Aurora Driver, functions safely. It explains how Aurora’s safety approach affects every part of its organization and how best practices from other safety-critical industries inform internal processes.

“At Aurora, our philosophy isn’t just safety first – it’s safety always,” shared Chief Safety Officer Nat Beuse. “Our safety approach spans both product and organization, and in this report we’ve shared a behind-the-scenes look into our safety systems. With the launch of the Aurora Driver, the world will experience driverless trucks safely delivering freight on public roads for the first time.”

Before launching its autonomous trucking service, Aurora is committed to closing its safety case for driverless operations on its Dallas-to-Houston freight route in Texas. Aurora’s safety case is how the company demonstrates that its autonomous trucks are acceptably safe to operate on public roads. Aurora was the first to share a Safety Case Framework for both autonomous trucks and passenger vehicles, and this approach has now been widely adopted by other autonomous vehicle developers.

SOURCE: Aurora