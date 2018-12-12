Audi to exhibit new in-car entertainment technologies at CES 2019

Top-quality entertainment for all the senses: Audi will turn the inside of the car into an amusement park at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The brand will present a completely new on-the-road entertainment format and a special movie theater experience inside a luxury sedan at its fair booth. Both technologies represent the in-car entertainment of the future and can be experienced at the leading trade fair for entertainment electronics, CES, between January 8 and 11, 2019.

At its booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center (North Hall, booth 7019), the premium brand will show how a car ride can turn into a digital entertainment experience. The Audi models of the future will be broadly connected and therefore provide the prerequisites for an entertainment space. Thanks to piloted driving, occupants will have “free” time in the car in the future, in which they can use the next generation of in-car entertainment, for example.

Audi will showcase pioneering concepts at the CES to demonstrate how the driving experience can turn into a fun ride. In Las Vegas, the brand will present a completely new entertainment format where the journey is the destination. A different technology, the “Audi Immersive In-Car Entertainment,” provides entertainment while the car is stationary. It allows the occupants to enjoy Hollywood blockbusters or content provided by streaming services. Welcome to the next-generation drive-in movie theater.

Audi has been a regular exhibitor at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas since 2011. It is the most prominent electronics trade fair and is considered to be an important driving force for trends and developments all over the world. Around 4,000 exhibitors will be on site, and roughly 170,000 visitors are expected again in 2019.

SOURCE: Audi