Audi Sport customer teams with victories in Dubai and Australia

In preparation for the FIA GT Nations Cup up-and-coming Belgian drivers Charles Weerts and Mike den Tandt got to know the Audi R8 LMS in Dubai and won the Gulf Sportscar Championship opening round in it.
Audi R8 LMS GT3
Debut victory in Dubai: The first race victory in the new Gulf Sportscar Championship goes to Audi. Charles Weerts and Mike den Tandt in an Audi R8 LMS of Team WRT had a clear advantage on crossing the finish line in Dubai after 24 laps although the team had initially suffered a setback: Up-and-coming driver Charles Weerts, who started the first sports car race in his career from pole position, had previously contested only races with standing starts. At the flying start in Dubai, the Belgian dropped to third place but as early as on lap one made up one position. On lap six, 17-year-old Weerts overtook the leader and turned his car over to his teammate after 30 minutes. Mike den Tandt extended the advantage up to the finish to 1m 26s. In two weeks, the same driver duo will represent Belgium’s colors with Belgian Audi Club Team WRT in the FIA GT Nations Cup in Bahrain in competition with 18 nations.
Positive close of the season in Australian club racing: On the fifth and last race weekend of the GT-1 Australia, the customer teams of Audi Sport customer racing clinched a one-two-three-four result. On the circuit at Winton, Matt Stoupas won the first race ahead of three other Audi drivers, Rod Salmon, Xavier West and Rio Nugara. In race two, Stoupas in second and Salmon in third place clinched two more trophies. All Audi customers relied on the first-generation Audi R8 LMS in this club racing series.
Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)
Success at finale in Brazil: Team MC Tubarão in the seventh and final round of the Endurance Brasil season celebrated another success. Henry Visconde and Arthur Caleffi achieved their fourth class win in the Audi RS 3 LMS this year on the circuit at Tarumã in the south of the country. As a result, Visconde is the champion in his category as well.
Two podium places in the United Kingdom: In British club racing, two trophies went to an Audi customer team. In the finale of the Dunlop Endurance Series at Brands Hatch, Team MARC Cars competed in an Audi RS 3 LMS. Matt Le Breton/James Kaye in both single races clinched second place in their class.
Coming up next week
23–24/11 Highlands (NZ), New Zealand Endurance Championship
23–25/11 Shanghai (CN), round 1, Asian Le Mans Series
24–25/11 Sepang (MAL), rounds 9 and 10, Audi Sport R8 LMS Cup
SOURCE: Audi