Audi leads all manufacturers with 15 models earning 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards

Audi now leads all manufacturers with 15 models earning 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, awarded as of Nov. 29, 2022. The latest model added to the list for the prestigious award, the Audi A5 Coupe, along with several sedans, SUVs and fully electric e-tron models receive highest honors demonstrating Audi’s commitment to customer safety.

“We put our customers first which means the safety of Audi vehicles is our top priority.”, said Daniel Weissland, President of Audi of America. “We are proud to lead the industry with the most IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards and recognize our amazing Audi engineers that continuously develop, design and test our cars to achieve these high safety standards.“

The full list of models to receive the 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award include:

Q4 e-tron (MY2022 and 2023)

Q4 Sportback e-tron (MY2022 and 2023)

e-tron (MY2022 and 2023)

e-tron Sportback (MY2022 and 2023)

Q5 (MY2022 and 2023)

Q5 Sportback (MY2022 and 2023)

Q8 (MY2023)

A3 (MY2023)

A4 (MY2023)

A4 allroad (MY2023)

A5 Coupe (MY2023)

A5 Sportback (MY2023)

A6 (MY2022 and 2023)

A6 allroad (MY2022 and 2023)

A7 (MY2022 and 2023)

Notable models include all fully-electric Audi SUVs, the brand’s top-selling Audi Q5 model lines as well as all sedan, allroad and sportback models from A3 to A7 model lines.

To earn the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. The vehicle must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. Additionally, to receive a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating, good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trims.

SOURCE: Audi