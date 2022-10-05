Audi Hungaria: Tool shop expansion marks major milestone in Győr

An additional 6,300 square meters of space for exclusive series production

Audi Hungaria has completed the expansion of its tool shop in Győr, with plans to develop it into a competence center providing world class services which significantly contribute to the success of the global Audi Group. The milestone will enable local production of even more Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley models.

To mark completion of the expansion program, a consortium of global stakeholders came together to commence operation of new robot cells, which will be used to produce body parts for exclusive Volkswagen and Audi group models. Various representatives of Audi Hungaria, AUDI AG and politicians attended the opening ceremony.

“Our investment in the expansion of the tool shop testifies our commitment to the production site in Győr. We have invested a double-digit euro million amount in this project, which we have successfully carried out over the past two years,” said Gerd Walker, Board Member for Production and Logistics of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Audi Hungaria.

“As part of our ‚Next Level’ strategy, our company aims to take its activities in all areas to new levels. In addition to our core business of engine and vehicle manufacturing, we are also continuing to develop Audi Hungaria as a competence center providing world-class services, which make a major contribution to the success of our Group. Our tool shop creates significant added value for customers worldwide thanks to its unique products and its development and design services,” said Alfons Dintner, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi Hungaria.

Since its establishment in 2005, the tool shop of Audi Hungaria has been continuously expanding. With its three business lines, toolmaking, appliance and equipment manufacturing, and exclusive series production, it currently employs around 700 people and is one of the largest of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe. Over the past few years, Audi Hungaria colleagues have acquired a broad range of engineering and design competences, which has enabled the tool shop to offer a product and service portfolio that includes manufacturing simulation, design and manufacture of production equipment, as well as exclusive series production of body parts. Following the expansion, the 58,300-square-meter hall now features state-of-the-art technology, including a highly flexible press line, laser cutting equipment and flexible robot cells.

“The current expansion is a milestone in the history of our tool shop, as it has increased the area of our production and logistics hall by 6,300 square meters. This has created the conditions for further increasing our exclusive series production capacity. Thanks to the newly installed production equipment and robots, our employees will be able to contribute to the production of even more Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley models, which we are all very proud of,” said Zoltán Les, Board Member in charge of vehicle manufacturing at Audi Hungaria.

In exclusive series production, aluminum is the main material used for highly complex body parts such as tailgates, bonnets, doors, fenders, roofs and side panels. The experience and expertise gained over many years in exclusive series production in Győr benefits the premium brands of the brand group: Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley.

SOURCE: Audi